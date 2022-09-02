There's a trendy dim sum and cocktail pairing experience happening at Opium this month

Combining tasty Asian flavours with some refreshing gin-based cocktails, here's why you need to stop by the Botanical Garden Bar at Opium this month.

For a limited time only, Opium is running a very special dim sum and cocktail pairing experience, offering delicious Asian cooking alongside an incredible menu of specially curated gin-based cocktails.

Running every weekend for the month of September, the Wexford Street nightlife venue will be serving a selection of dim sum plates created by head chef Kwen, and each one can be paired with a gin-based cocktail that perfectly compliments your chosen Asian dish.

Renowned for creating flavoursome Asian cuisines in Dublin, Kwen has pulled out all the stops for this limited-edition menu. Over the next few weeks, you can expect tasty plates such as Kilkeel Brown Crab, Irish Squid Tempura, Thai Sausage with Pickled Cucumber, Roasted Duck Larb and Pork Belly Bao Bun.

But wait, there's more!

Along with your mouth-watering meal why not treat yourself to a specially selected cocktail creation, made with either Tanqueray No. 10 or Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla gin. An expert Opium mixologist will prepare and serve your drink at your table from an old-fashioned Tanq Cart, creating a classy cocktail experience for you and your pals to enjoy over the next few weeks.

All of this takes place in Opium's newly transformed Botanical Garden Bar, a stunning any-weather venue that's perfect for catching up with pals over a couple of cocktails.

Located on the venue's ground floor, the bar has a covered and heated space that's perfect for a rainy day cocktail, as well as a fully retractable roof that makes it ideal for enjoying the sunnier weather too.

Opium's dim sum and cocktail experience takes place from 2pm every Saturday and Sunday this September. You can find out more on the website HERE and book your spot now by emailing [email protected]

Please drink responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie