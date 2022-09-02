There's a trendy dim sum and cocktail pairing experience happening at Opium this month

By Lovin Media

September 2, 2022 at 2:31pm

Sponsored

Share:

Combining tasty Asian flavours with some refreshing gin-based cocktails, here's why you need to stop by the Botanical Garden Bar at Opium this month.

For a limited time only, Opium is running a very special dim sum and cocktail pairing experience, offering delicious Asian cooking alongside an incredible menu of specially curated gin-based cocktails.

Running every weekend for the month of September, the Wexford Street nightlife venue will be serving a selection of dim sum plates created by head chef Kwen, and each one can be paired with a gin-based cocktail that perfectly compliments your chosen Asian dish.

Renowned for creating flavoursome Asian cuisines in Dublin, Kwen has pulled out all the stops for this limited-edition menu. Over the next few weeks, you can expect tasty plates such as Kilkeel Brown Crab, Irish Squid Tempura, Thai Sausage with Pickled Cucumber, Roasted Duck Larb and Pork Belly Bao Bun.

But wait, there's more!

Advertisement

Along with your mouth-watering meal why not treat yourself to a specially selected cocktail creation, made with either Tanqueray No. 10 or Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla gin. An expert Opium mixologist will prepare and serve your drink at your table from an old-fashioned Tanq Cart, creating a classy cocktail experience for you and your pals to enjoy over the next few weeks.

All of this takes place in Opium's newly transformed Botanical Garden Bar, a stunning any-weather venue that's perfect for catching up with pals over a couple of cocktails.

Located on the venue's ground floor, the bar has a covered and heated space that's perfect for a rainy day cocktail, as well as a fully retractable roof that makes it ideal for enjoying the sunnier weather too.

Opium's dim sum and cocktail experience takes place from 2pm every Saturday and Sunday this September. You can find out more on the website HERE and book your spot now by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement

Please drink responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

Arts Council and Dublin Port Co plan to create an Artist Campus at the docklands

End of an era for D4 as Kiely's of Donnybrook is officially gone

What to do in Dublin this weekend if you're not at Electric Picnic

8 Dublin restaurants that used to be something else entirely

You may also love

Ready to kickstart a new career? Don't miss these amazing opportunities near you...

10 outdoor activities and experiences that are perfect for one last summer adventure

WATCH: How to make this tasty vegan berry smoothie, using all plant-based ingredients

Experience the all-new Heineken Greener Bar at EP and ﻿WIN a luxury camping set-up