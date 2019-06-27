د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

There’s A Beer Festival With A Twist Coming To The Mansion House This July

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Out of all the festivals coming to Dublin this summer, this is one we definitely won’t be missing.

Created by Whiplash & The Big Romance, Fidelity Beer Festival will be coming to Dublin on Saturday, July 13, and will feature beers from a whopping 33 international breweries from Ireland, the UK, Canda, the US, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and many more, some of which will be making their debut in Ireland.

The beers you sample will be some of the most interesting beers from around the world, all under one roof in Dublin this July.

And here’s the thing: all your beer is included in the ticket price.

There will be two sessions which will be taking place between 11.30am and 4.30pm, and 6pm to 11pm. So whether you’re a morning person or a night owl, there’s a session for you.

The festival will take place in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2.

When you arrive with your ticket, you’ll check in, collect your glass at the door, head inside and start sampling some seriously good beers created by some amazing breweries from around the world.

You don’t need any tokens or cash. All you need is your ticket to have a gander and responsibly enjoy an unlimited amount of incredible beer samples.

Tickets cost €62.50 plus fees and you can get them here.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK