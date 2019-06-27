There’s A Beer Festival With A Twist Coming To The Mansion House This July
Out of all the festivals coming to Dublin this summer, this is one we definitely won’t be missing.
Created by Whiplash & The Big Romance, Fidelity Beer Festival will be coming to Dublin on Saturday, July 13, and will feature beers from a whopping 33 international breweries from Ireland, the UK, Canda, the US, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and many more, some of which will be making their debut in Ireland.
The beers you sample will be some of the most interesting beers from around the world, all under one roof in Dublin this July.
And here’s the thing: all your beer is included in the ticket price.
There will be two sessions which will be taking place between 11.30am and 4.30pm, and 6pm to 11pm. So whether you’re a morning person or a night owl, there’s a session for you.
The festival will take place in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2.
When you arrive with your ticket, you’ll check in, collect your glass at the door, head inside and start sampling some seriously good beers created by some amazing breweries from around the world.
You don’t need any tokens or cash. All you need is your ticket to have a gander and responsibly enjoy an unlimited amount of incredible beer samples.
Tickets cost €62.50 plus fees and you can get them here.