There’s Something To Move Everybody In The Final Week Of Dublin Dance Festival 2019

Calling all groovers, movers and shakers. Dublin Dance Festival 2019 is almost over. But do not fret my dancing queens and kings, there are still a few events that you should definitely check out before the festival finishes on Sunday, May 19. It’s time to get into the groove, my friends. 2019 saw the festival in its 15th year, and oh boy, was it a good one. The festival kicked off with RIOT starring Panti Bliss and Lords of Strut in Vicar Street on Wednesday, May 1, so it started with some bang. Some of the Lovin crew actually went along for the opening night. Guys, we had a ball. It was wild, camp and made us want to change the world. I don’t trust anyone who leaves this show without a massive smile on their face. Dublin Dance Festival 2019 also saw a slew of outdoor events taking place, including festival favourite Top 8 Street Dance Battle on Sunday, May 5. Street dance crews who placed in the top 8 of qualifying heats earlier that day took over Meeting House Square in Temple Bar for an epic dance-off. With dance groups of all ages from Ireland and abroad dancing against each other, it was just epic.

And we are buzzing for the next few events lined up before the festival finishes. Dance, philosophy and poetry will collide at La Natura Delle Cose on Tuesday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 15 in the Abbey Theatre. In this stunning performance, choreographer and director Virgilio Sieni takes inspiration from the poem De Rerum Natura by Roman philosopher Lucretius to explore ‘The Nature Of Things’. Five dancers will take to the Abbey stage to portray one single character going through the entire cycle of life through beautiful dance. It’s said to be overwhelmingly stunning. Tickets are between €13 and €40 and are available here.

Meanwhile, Bounce, a club night for adults with intellectual disabilities will create a safe space for people of all abilities on Friday, May 17. This is the first time this event will take place in Dublin as it happens in the Róisín Dubh in Galway every month. Such a good way of letting everyone enjoy clubbing. Tickets cost €6 and carers and PAs go free. You can get them here.

On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, there will be taster workshops of The Missy Elliot Project, which will see young women of colour working with a team of expert choreographers, performance artists, musicians and designers to create a VR experience inspired by old-school Missy Elliot videos. They’ll use dance to explore their lived experience in the Dublin of today. The event is free to go to so definitely worth checking out. In June, there will be a week-long workshop from Monday, June 3 till Friday, June 7. If you identify as a young woman of colour, you can register your interest by emailing operations@dublindancefestival.ie.

Finally on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, Rosas danst Rosas will hit the Abbey Theatre. Hailed as one of the best productions in postmodern dance, this show features four women being unapologetically ferocious and feminine through dance. Tickets cost between €13 to €40 and are available here.