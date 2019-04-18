These Are Our 8 Top Picks For Dublin Dance Festival 2019

You don’t need to be a dance fanatic to get excited about this year’s Dublin Dance Festival.

Taking place from May 1 till May 19, this will be the 15th edition of the ever-popular celebration which provides an important platform for brilliant dancers and choreographers from Ireland and around the world.

This time the festival will be focusing on four conversations worth having right now: Power of Party, Dedication to Dance, The Shifting World and Moving Every Body.

No matter what your age, gender or political views, there’s something to move everyone – both literally and metaphorically.

When you’ve got so many options, however, picking the show that’s right for you can be tricky. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a list of our top picks for Dublin Dance Festival 2019…

RIOT by THISISPOPBABY (Ireland)

The award-winning cabaret unites stars of Irish stage and screen for a whirlwind of bangin’ jigs, mind-blowing moves, jaw-droppingly sexy circus and gut-punching spoken word that leaves audiences ready to change the world.

How much? €30-50

Where? Vicar Street

When? May 1-4