These Are Our 8 Top Picks For Dublin Dance Festival 2019
You don’t need to be a dance fanatic to get excited about this year’s Dublin Dance Festival.
Taking place from May 1 till May 19, this will be the 15th edition of the ever-popular celebration which provides an important platform for brilliant dancers and choreographers from Ireland and around the world.
This time the festival will be focusing on four conversations worth having right now: Power of Party, Dedication to Dance, The Shifting World and Moving Every Body.
No matter what your age, gender or political views, there’s something to move everyone – both literally and metaphorically.
When you’ve got so many options, however, picking the show that’s right for you can be tricky. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a list of our top picks for Dublin Dance Festival 2019…
RIOT by THISISPOPBABY (Ireland)
The award-winning cabaret unites stars of Irish stage and screen for a whirlwind of bangin’ jigs, mind-blowing moves, jaw-droppingly sexy circus and gut-punching spoken word that leaves audiences ready to change the world.
How much? €30-50
Where? Vicar Street
When? May 1-4
Top 8 Street Dance Battle
This high-octane event will see the hottest street dancers from Ireland and abroad do battle on the dance floor. Expect precision poppin’, gravity-defying breakin’ and hard-hitting Krump, as our competitors dance their way to the top spot.
How much? €15
Where? Meeting House Square
When? May 5
Rosas danst Rosas by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker (Belgium)
Back in the early ‘80s, Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker broke onto the dance scene with Rosas danst Rosas. A critically acclaimed sensation, it is now regarded as one of the great artworks of the late 20th century, in which femininity is explored through abstract movement.
How much? €13-40
Where? Abbey Theatre
When? May 18 & 19
Phoenix by Eric Minh Cuong Castaing (France / Palestine)
Drones and humans interact together on stage in this modern dance that encapsulates the childhood innocence, as well as the horror, that the world-changing flying technology represents. Connecting in real-time via Skype with artists in Gaza, Phoenix opens a window into another world where the threat of drones is ever present.
How much? €22 (€18 conc.)
Where? Project Arts Centre
When? May 11
Session by Colin Dunne & Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Ireland / Belgium)
The culmination of a three-year collaboration, this is a rare opportunity to see a performance by Olivier Award-winning Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui; his singular dancing sensibilities collide with the rich rhythmical aspects of Dunne’s traditional Irish dance to create a fusion that’s truly sensational.
How much? €13-40
Where? Abbey Theatre
When? May 10 & 11
W.A.M. We Are Monchichi by Company Wang Ramirez (France / Germany)
Through an exhilarating combination of storytelling, hip-hop, classical and contemporary dance, two dancers from different worlds search for ways to communicate with one another through movement.
How much? €15 per person/€12.50 conc./€54 for 4 people
Where? O’Reilly Theatre
When? May 11 & 12
Missy Elliott Project by Selina Thompson Ltd (UK)
This live performance and digital exchange project invites young women of colour to imagine a radical new world by working with an expert team of choreographers, performance artists, musicians and designers to make a VR experience that captures the energy of an old-school Missy Elliott video.
How much? FREE
Where? The Digital Hub
When? May 18 & 19
La Natura Delle Cose by Virgilio Sieni (Italy)
Drawing inspiration from the classic poem De Rerum Natura by Roman philosopher Lucretius, which explored the nature of things, Virgilio Sieni portrays a character moving through the entire cycle of life in just one hour. In this visual poem, five dancers offer a counterpoint to what Lucretius believed to be the root of all unhappiness: the fear of death.
How much? €13-40
Where? Abbey Theatre
When? May 14 & 15