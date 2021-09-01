These are two incredible gadgets that are perfect for people who love to cook at home!

Whether you're a seasoned home chef or a newbie to the kitchen, spending some time cooking up some delicious food is always an evening well spent. From perfecting a difficult recipe to experimenting with new tastes a flavours, prepping some mouth-watering bites from scratch is the ultimate evening in for any foodie.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the clean-up process afterwards, but there are some handy gadgets out there though that can make the whole process that little bit easier. From cleaning tech to purifying gadgets, your post-cooking routine will be a breeze with the right tools by your side.

That's why these Dyson products are an absolute game changer for anyone who cooks at home. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde and Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum cleaner are the ultimate tools for any home chef to have at their disposal. Here's why...

Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum cleaner

Any good cooking session often ends in crumbs, food and general grime building up your kitchen and, if you're not a fan of the clean up process, this is going to make your life a whole lot easier. As Dyson's slimmest, most manoeuvrable vacuum the Dyson Omni-glide™ is designed for hard floors, making it perfect for cleaning up your kitchen after a busy cooking session.

The reason this vacuum is so convenient is its omnidirectional Fluffy™ cleaner head which moves forwards, backwards and even sideways. This means that it can get into every difficult-to-reach corner and space, leaving no crumbs or debris behind. With a run time of 20 minutes, it's just enough to clean the whole space. Sounds pretty handy, right?

You can learn more about the Dyson Omni-glide™ here.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde

From cooking sprays and stoves to cleaning products, there's a lot of nasty pollutants that can linger around your kitchen after cooking and, sometimes, opening all the doors and windows isn't enough to clear the air. That's why the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde is the perfect tool to have in your kitchen.

Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology which, in simpler terms, means it'll draw in any pollutants and circulate purified air around the room instead. The latest technology also senses and destroys formaldehyde, which can be found in many places in your home, like furniture, carpets and air-fresheners etc. You can control this purifier directly from your phone with the Dyson app; it will automatically sense and react to a build up of pollutants in the air while you're cooking. As a brilliant bonus, it also works as a mobile heater, projecting fast, even and purified heat into every room, which automatically stops when your target temperature is reached.

You can learn more about the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde here.

And if you want to try out any Dyson products before you buy, we've got some good news for you...

The annual Taste of Dublin celebration is kicking off this month in the Iveagh Gardens, running from Wednesday 1 September to Sunday 5 September. It's the ultimate event for any dedicated foodies in Dublin that are keen to try some new dishes, and they'll be some brilliant live entertainment all weekend too.

Dyson will be at this year's event at their Dyson Demo Zone, where you can test out their latest technology, from vacuums, to purifiers or lights and find our how to create a hygienic home. You can also try a free hair styling session with a Dyson stylist to experience the Dyson Airwrap hair styler, Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener for yourself. Book an appointment here.

You can learn more about Taste of Dublin here.