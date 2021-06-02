These handy online Money Tools let you compare and choose the best current account, loan, mortgage or credit card deals

Thinking of getting a loan, credit card or looking into any other sort of financial product? These handy online Money Tools give you the chance to compare them, making sure that you get the best deal you can.

You may think that choosing the right financial product for you can be a complex process involving a lot of research and shopping around. Well, not necessarily. Because the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has these super handy online Money Tools that do much of the work for you.

Whether you're looking for a personal loan, credit card, new current account, mortgage, lump-sum deposit account or personal savings account, this is an easy way to make sure you're getting the most for your money. And if you're a student, the tool helps you compare financial products specially developed for your needs.

The Money Tools list the features of the financial products that most consumers use, meaning that you can compare what's on offer from the main financial providers in Ireland, helping you make a decision that best suits you and your money.

CCPC's Money Tools are diverse in their purpose, working across a range of financial situations. For example, you may be thinking about a new product, like a loan or credit card. The Money Tools allow you to, first of all, see what's available on the market. It will help you assess them by showing you the costs and benefits for each.

The list is excellently organised so that it's easy to compare. All you have to do is enter a few details to find the information. For example, if you want to find the best deal on a personal loan, you simply enter the amount you want to borrow and how long you would like the payback period to be. The Money Tools will then show you each provider and important details such as APR, monthly repayments and total cost of credit.

Plus, it allows you to find out if you are getting the best value for products you already have, such as your current account or mortgage. Based on that, you can make the decision to switch if you find that there is a better deal out there for you.

Want to try it out for yourself? Head here to check it out and see just how easy it is to use.

