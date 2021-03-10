Thinking of buying a home in Dublin? We're hosting an event you'll want to attend!

By Brian Dillon

March 10, 2021

Have you been thinking about buying a home in Dublin? Perhaps 2021 is the year you start your journey to becoming a homeowner in the fair city? Whatever stage of the house-hunting process you find yourself at, we're hosting an event we think you'll be super interested in.

Once again, we are hosting one of our AIB virtual brunch clubs for first-time buyers. Since 2018, we have teamed up with AIB to help first-time buyers in Dublin kick-start their journey and arm themselves with all of the tips, tricks, advice and insights they need to make the process as easy as possible. And the demand has just grown.

So, on Saturday, March 27 at 10.30am, we will be hosting yet another first-time buyers' brunch club with a panel of experts. Here's what you can expect...

We will be joined by construction expert Joe Clancy who will be able to give us the lowdown on loads of things including new developments, BER ratings, the self-build process, organising your power team and sourcing contractors. Check out some of the info and advice Joe has to offer first-time buyers below.

Plus, we will once again have top Dublin estate agent Owen Reilly. In 2008, Owen set up his own agency service in Dublin, with a team dedicated to providing a superior service based on trust, transparency and innovation. He'll be able to answer questions on things like asking prices, selling prices, where to look for property in the city and loads more.

There will also be AIB Mortgage advisor Mary Farrell on hand to answer all of your questions and take you through the process of applying for a mortgage. Based in Rathgar, Mary has an abundance of experience helping first-time buyers on their journey.

Fancy it? The first 100 people to sign up will be sent a free brunch kit to enjoy at home while at the event.

All you have to do is sign up using the below form.

As we receive huge demand for these events, we cannot guarantee that you will be offered a place as places are limited. We will contact successful applicants to confirm slots.

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

AIB Mortgage Bank u.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

