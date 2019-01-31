Thinking Of Buying Your First Home? Here's Ten Top Tips From Our AIB Livin Dublin Summit

Not even sure what questions you should be asking? Come this way.

Want to get on the property ladder but not sure where to start?

You're not alone. In fact, if there's one thing our AIB Livin Dublin series has taught us, it's that the majority of First Time Buyers need a helping hand when it comes to taking the crucial next steps.

Last week, we held the AIB Livin Dublin Summit with the goal to bring all of these people together in one place alongside the experts that can help them get started on their journey.

On Thursday January 31, over 200 people gathered at CHQ to rub shoulders with a range of experts including estate agents, solicitors, mortgage advisors, quantity surveyors and architects.

All aspects of the first time buyer journey (Life Insurance, Interior Designers, Planning Specialists etc) were covered at the event in what was a truly informative and engaging event for attendees.

Declan O' Donnell of ODKM Architects was among the guest speakers, and he highlighted seven key tips to help first timers on their buying journey:

1. Location, location, location

If you’ve been renting most of your adult life you’ll be used to moving quickly, and possibly often. Buying a home is different - so know the area. Go for a walk in the evening or at night around the streets to get a feel for what it’s like. What’s nearby? Schools? Restaurants? Parks? Pubs? What’s important for you?

2. Get nosy

Check local planning maps for any developments in the area. You don’t want that lovely garden overshadowed by an apartment block in 2 years - so get nosy and get informed.

3. Get real about costs

Be brutal with your budget and your brief. Is it a fixer upper? Is it turnkey? Look at the big picture of what is involved and speak to professionals about how much construction work actually costs if a significant refurb is needed. I’m still amazed when I meet people who want to do a mid-large scale renovation for €40K. Get informed and get real about costs!

4. Find your light

Morning light from the east, south facing for most light during the day and West facing for evening light. Most of us want a nice sunny back garden (South) so understand your orientation as it will have a huge impact on the light levels in different rooms....and it’s all about the light!

5. Know your ten-year plan

This is a big one as lots of people have been forced to skip the starter home as we’re buying later in life.

If you’re buying to get on the ladder and sell in a few years then you’re buying an investment first, and a home second. That’s not very romantic (!) but it’s true.

Always take a moment to ask yourself if you could live in the house forever. If not, then be clever about how much you spend as you could be gone in 5-7 yrs and you don’t want to leave all that money and investment behind. If you’re buying for the long haul then you should have a different approach, and allow time for you to grow and adapt with the house over many years. You need not do everything at once if you know you’ll still be in the house in 20yrs.

Of course, none of us can predict the future but it’s worth thinking about how long you can see yourself in the house as this will completely dictate what to spend (or not) spend on in the short term.

6. Room to improve

Depending on how long you’re going to spend in the house, think about it’s capacity to change and expand as needed. Think about the cost of that and compare it to the sale price of similar houses in the area. Homes are for living of course, and I don’t want this to come across as a bit sterile but sometimes there are spends involved in houses that just don’t work on paper.

7. Know when to walk away

There’s no limits to how to change a house to make it work for anyone, and creative design will overcome most obstacles and satisfy even the most discerning of home buyers, but know when to walk away.

Scary items like the roof structure, main structural defects, excessive dampness, old windows, poor heating, electrics and plumbing etc will require huge capital investment from day one - so be realistic about these kinds of costs, put them against your overall budget and if it’s too much - walk away.

For more information on starting your First Time Buyer journey, make sure and keep an eye on our AIB Livin Dublin hub.