Close

Follow Lovin Dublin
Advertisement

  • Home /

  • Sponsored /

  • This adorable Valentine's event will match you with your new dog

This adorable Valentine's event will match you with your new dog

By Brian Dillon

February 4, 2020 at 11:28am

Sponsored

Share:

This is by far the BEST kind of Valentine's there is! This event in Dundrum Town Centre aims to pair you up with your new dog to give them a forever home.

I'm not crying, you're crying!

According to The DSPCA, hundreds of dogs and other animals across the country are looking for their forever home. That's why they're coupling up with Dundrum Town Centre this month for their 'Lonely Paws' event.

It will give the dog-loving folk of Dublin a chance to "press paws on their pet-less existence" and "pupgrade their happiness permanently".  If that isn't the most wholesome use of puns you've ever seen then I don't know what is.

DSPCA

Instead of looking for a human Valentine (ugh, they're so overrated), you can find your new furry best friend at this heartwarming event.

Taking place in the centre from February 8 to 16, the initial matches will be made via the profiles displayed on Level 1 or at the adoption parades between 12-4pm in Town Square on these dates

  • Saturday, February 8
  • Saturday, February 15
  • Sunday, February 16

Once you have fallen head over heels for your new dog, the DSPCA will take you through the next steps and get you started with the process of adopting the new love of your life.

DSPCA matching people with their new dog

This year, the DSPCA is celebrating an impressive 180 years of helping animals in Ireland.

CEO of the DSPCA Brian Gillen said, "We see pets as part of the family and know how much they enrich our lives. We look forward to meeting lots of potential new pet owners for the animals in our care at Dundrum Town Centre."

Meanwhile, Dundrum Town Centre General Manager Don Nugent said, "We are delighted to partner with the DSPCA and provide a fun, interactive environment allowing pets and owners to be matched thoroughly to prevent dogs being surrendered in the future. We look forward to hosting ‘Lonely Paws’ at Dundrum Town Centre and hopefully help reduce the numbers of animals looking for their home."

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Share:

Latest articles

Krispy Kreme have launched three limited edition flavours for Valentine's Day

3OH!3 are coming to Dublin for a headline show in May

A screening of Joker with a live orchestra is coming to the Bord Gais

PSA: This Baggot Street spot is giving away 50 free lunches on Tuesday

You may also love

The Mayson Hotel just opened on the quays and it looks insanely slick

We're bringing another class first-time buyers summit to Cork

Ten things you'll need for the ultimate date night in

Tasty city centre pop-up will raise money for Peter McVerry Trust

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy