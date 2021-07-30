This Bacon and Cheese Burger will be the show stopper at your next BBQ

BBQ season has us absolutely drooling. Summer is arguably the most delicious time of year and with the sun shining and the vibes on point, our tummies just will not stop rumbling.

So, we need something delicious, satisfying and gorgeous-looking to sink our teeth into. With that in mind, we have made a Bacon and Cheese Burger that we believe your back garden BBQ gusts will be mad about. Using YR Sauce, a staple in many an Irish household, we feel like we fulfilled the assignment, and then some.

Here are the ingredients you will need:

½ onion

500 g mince

4tbsp YR Sauce

Seasoning

1tbsp oil

Cheese and Bacon as toppings

Buns, chips and also the YR Original Tomato Relish

And here is the method you'll follow:

Chop ½ onion and put into a food processor with 500g pork mince, 4tbsp HP Sauce and lots of seasoning. Divide mixture into round patties. Heat 1tbsp oil in a large frying pan and fry over medium heat for 10-12min, turning halfway, until cooked. Fry bacon and toast buns. Serve in buns with chips and a side of YR sauce

For more instruction, make sure to check out the below video.

YR Sauce, dating back to 1837, has been present at many a family gathering and celebration. Whether it's with a morning fry up, a breakfast burrito, burger or any other delicious grub, you'll likely find a bottle in most Irish households. And it's a massive plus that it's vegan and vegetarian friendly and made with only the best, ethically sourced ingredients.

Although we love the classic sauce, there is also Original Tomato Relish, Balsamic Red Onion Relish and Habanero Spicy Relish, which are all simply delicious.

To find out more about the YR range, head here.