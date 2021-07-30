This Bacon and Cheese Burger will be the show stopper at your next BBQ

By Brian Dillon

July 30, 2021 at 4:18pm

Sponsored

Share:
This Bacon and Cheese Burger will be the show stopper at your next BBQ

BBQ season has us absolutely drooling. Summer is arguably the most delicious time of year and with the sun shining and the vibes on point, our tummies just will not stop rumbling.

So, we need something delicious, satisfying and gorgeous-looking to sink our teeth into. With that in mind, we have made a Bacon and Cheese Burger that we believe your back garden BBQ gusts will be mad about. Using YR Sauce, a staple in many an Irish household, we feel like we fulfilled the assignment, and then some.

Here are the ingredients you will need:

½ onion
500 g mince
4tbsp YR Sauce
Seasoning
1tbsp oil
Cheese and Bacon as toppings
Buns, chips and also the YR Original Tomato Relish

And here is the method you'll follow:

  1. Chop ½ onion and put into a food processor with 500g pork mince, 4tbsp HP Sauce and lots of seasoning.
  2. Divide mixture into round patties.
  3. Heat 1tbsp oil in a large frying pan and fry over medium heat for 10-12min, turning halfway, until cooked.
  4. Fry bacon and toast buns.
  5. Serve in buns with chips and a side of YR sauce

For more instruction, make sure to check out the below video.

YR Sauce, dating back to 1837, has been present at many a family gathering and celebration. Whether it's with a morning fry up, a breakfast burrito, burger or any other delicious grub, you'll likely find a bottle in most Irish households. And it's a massive plus that it's vegan and vegetarian friendly and made with only the best, ethically sourced ingredients.

Although we love the classic sauce, there is also Original Tomato Relish, Balsamic Red Onion Relish and Habanero Spicy Relish, which are all simply delicious.

To find out more about the YR range, head here.

Sponsored By
YR is renowned for its sweet blended date recipe and exotic spices that have delighted generations, both as a tasty condiment for hot and cold meals and a flavoursome cooking ingredient. It now as a saucy new look but same reliable, satisfying taste. Now the popular Irish brand has brought the YR taste experience to a whole new level with the launch of three delicious new relish flavours. So, whether you’re the original, sweet or spicy type, take your taste buds on an adventure with YR Original Tomato Relish, YR Balsamic Red Onion Relish and YR Habanero Spicy Relish.
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

COVID 19 vaccines now available to everyone aged 16+: Here's what you need to know

How to win an All-Weather Carlsberg Kit so you can socialise whatever the weather

Swimming ban announced for popular Blackrock swim spot

We're hosting another exclusive event for anyone thinking about becoming a homeowner

You may also love

COVID 19 vaccines now available to everyone aged 16+: Here's what you need to know

How to win an All-Weather Carlsberg Kit so you can socialise whatever the weather

We're hosting another exclusive event for anyone thinking about becoming a homeowner

This HBO drama series is your must-watch for the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.