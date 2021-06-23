This brand new outdoor spa has the most stunning views

By Alan Fisher

June 23, 2021 at 5:00pm

Oh, baby, this outdoor spa is just amazing.

If you are looking to treat yourself at a scenic outdoor spa, you have come to the right place. Rise Nordic Spa in Blessington just opened up and it's absolutely stunning.

If you don't know already, Blessington is just a stone's throw from Dublin into Wicklow.

It's the perfect distance for a day trip as it's not too far but you definitely feel like you've gone on a little vacation.

The spa is located in The Avon which sits just lovely on Blessington Lake. You are taking in some of the best views in the country as you relax.

The spa itself is equipped with two jacuzzis, a sauna, a cold shower, a dunk pool, and changing rooms.

As you can tell from the photos, all of the equipment is brand new and the sauna was even custom-built for the guys.

The view from the sauna and jacuzzi is worth the trip alone. That's not even taking into account the pure relaxation you get while doing it.

The price for a visit to the sauna is €70 and €60 for the jacuzzi. You can have a party of up to 6 people for that price so it's pretty decent.

On top of the spa, you can totally make a day out of this if you wanted.

The Avon has its very own Eatyard style area with loads of food trucks including the Big Blue Bus.

There is also a cafe, a bar and if you're feeling frisky, you can kayak on the lake.

What more could you want?

To find out more about this beautiful outdoor spa, check out their website here and follow Ride Nordic Spa on Instagram.

