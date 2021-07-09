This coffee kit will make your video mortgage appointment something to look forward to

Thinking of booking a video mortgage meeting? Why not do it with some stunning coffee to accompany it? AIB has teamed up with Dublin favourite Bear Market Coffee to offer first-time buyers just that.

Getting a mortgage doesn't have to be a difficult process. If we have learned anything over the past few years as part of our AIB Livin Dublin partnership, it's that it's way less scary than it first seems. Since 2018, we have been working with AIB to help first-time buyers on their journey to becoming homeowners.

Now, AIB has a stunning little offer for anyone wishing to book a video mortgage meeting. If you book your video appointment here, you can receive a gorgeous Home Brew Set. In this set, you'll receive a bag of AIB Home Brew coffee produced by Bear Market Coffee, a French Press, a welcome note, a guide to making your home brew and an exclusive discount code from Bear Market Coffee. Doesn't that sound delightful?

All you have to do is book a video mortgage meeting here and you will receive a call back from a branch staff member. And the pack will be delivered in time for your meeting!

Image via Shutterstock.