This FREE virtual event is perfect for first-time buyers in or around Dublin

If you're a first-time buyer in or around Dublin, we've got a brand new event that's perfect for you...

Livin Dublin, our series of home events in partnership with AIB, is BACK and we've put together another panel of experts to help you sail through the home buying journey.

This time, we're helping first-time buyers in Dublin and its commuter areas, with the help of some of the biggest names in the property space, including Lisa O'Brien and Hugh Wallace.

The event will feature an incredible panel of speakers, from famous faces to mortgage and housing experts. They'll be on hand to answer any questions you have about the buying process in and around Dublin, covering everything from those early stages of mortgage application right up to getting the keys for your new home.

In 2021, AIB helped thousands of hopeful buyers navigate the mortgage process through our Livin Dublin series, making it the ultimate event to pick up some expert tips and advice for getting on to the property ladder.

The next Livin Dublin virtual event will take place online on Wednesday 26th January from 7-8pm, and it's completely FREE to attend.

You can book your place by filling out the form HERE.

But first, here's everything you need to know about our panel of experts...

• One of Ireland’s best known TV presenters, Brendan Courtney, is back again as MC for our latest event.

• AIB's Head of Homes for Dublin North and West, Orla Gleeson, will also be joining us on the night to give you some expert insight into every stage of the mortgage process.

• Our panel also includes Lisa O'Brien, a Construction Cost Consultant for her own company O'Brien Quantity Surveyors, who you may also know from RTE's Room to Improve. She'll be sharing tips on the most cost-effective ways to make your new home more energy-efficient.

• Founder of Owen Reilly Dublin Estate Agents, Owen Reilly knows everything there is to know about the Dublin residential property market, with over 20 years of experience in the area.

• Hugh Wallace is an award-winning architect who you may recognise from RTÉ's Home of the Year or The Great House Revival. Hugh is an expert when it comes to redesigning an older space to make it feel more contemporary, or making your new home more eco-friendly.

Ready to kickstart you mortgage journey? You can register for our FREE Livin Dublin event HERE.