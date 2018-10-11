Sponsored

Archway Lager Is Hosting An Exclusive Irish Music Event Next Week

Here's how you can head along...

Screen Shot 2018 10 08 At 16 59 09

Here in Ireland, we have a proud tradition of producing top-class musical talent. The land of The Dubliners, Christy Moore, The Cranberries, U2 and so many more, this little nation has entertained audiences across the globe for generations.

To celebrate our musical heritage, Archway Lager, the newest addition to the award-winning Franciscan Well portfolio, is launching the Archway Series - a string of intimate events across Ireland that will celebrate great moments in Irish music and great Irish musicians.

The first event of the series will take place right in the heart of Dublin's city centre at The Globe on South Great George's Street and will feature special performances and an intimate interview with Irish singer-songwriter Cathy Davey.

Screen Shot 2018 10 08 At 17 24 30

Taking place on Thursday October 18 from 8pm, attendees will be able to see Hot Press’s Stuart Clarke interview Davey about her breakthrough moments, career highs and lows, and a glimpse of greatness still to come.

Sounds like a great way to celebrate Irish music while enjoying Archway's expert blend of three hops and four malts, right?

Screen Shot 2018 10 08 At 17 24 46

If you fancy heading along, you'll have to be quick because tickets, priced at just €10, are limited. Once purchased, you will be entitled to access to the event as well as two complimentary Archway Lagers. More information and details on how to purchase tickets can be found here.

What better way to celebrate all the great talent our little island has produced?

To find out more, follow @archwaylager on Facebook and Instagram. Visit drinkaware.ie

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

