This homemade steak sandwich is the lunch of champions

More time at home means more time to create some seriously mouth-watering dishes. If you're looking for a seriously tasty lunch to enjoy in the back garden this week, we would definitely recommend whipping up this tasty steak sandwich.

To help us through staying indoors, SuperValu is providing us with some fantastic recipe inspiration using their great value Own Brand range.

This time, it's a Balsamic Steak Sandwich, presented to us by SuperValu brand ambassador Kevin Dundon.

For this, you will need the following ingredients:

1 pinch Black Pepper

4 small Ciabatta Bread Rolls or similar, sliced in half horizontally

4 tbsp Mayonnaise

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 pinch Salt

1 tsp SuperValu Dried Thyme

150g SuperValu Mixed Salad Leaves

Cowboy Steak, enough to feed 4 (ask your SupeValu butcher if you need advice)

500g SuperValu Semi Sun-dried Tomatoes

8 tbsp SuperValu Balsamic Vinegar

And here is the method you need to follow:

Preheat the barbecue to medium heat.

Remove steak from the bone and lightly brush with the olive oil.

Place balsamic vinegar, thyme, some salt and freshly ground black pepper on a plate. Gently press the steaks into the vinegar mixer to lightly coat them.

Place the steaks on the barbecue. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side for medium. Remove from barbecue, cover and allow to rest.

Place sliced ciabattas on the barbecue. Cut side down to lightly toast them.

Spread mayonnaise onto the base of each ciabatta. Layer with salad leaves and sun-dried tomatoes,

then add steak. Top with some SuperValu Signature Tastes red onion marmalade.

You'll get all of the ingredients you need at fabulous prices at SuperValu stores.

That's just a taste of the delicious recipe inspiration that we're getting from SuperValu. For more recipes that the whole family will adore, you can head over SuperValu's Inspiration hub on www.supervalu.ie. Whether you're cooking for the kiddos or the other half, you're guaranteed to find something that tickles your tastebuds.

