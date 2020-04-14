This is a fun solo workout anyone can do at home

A solo workout can be just as fun as a group workout. And this is one that you can do anywhere in the house, whether it's your bedroom, kitchen, living room, garden or shed. Because there's no equipment needed!

We have once again teamed up with VITHIT to bring you a class workout you can do at home.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

Fitness coach Jack Tuite takes us through the whole thing and shows us exactly how it's done.

You're going to start this solo workout with Pendulum Lunges.

Start on the right side.

Next, you're going to repeat on the left side.

After that, it's Burpees.

Next, it's time to get down for a Kneeling Boxing Combo.

Then, you're going to do some Hand Release Press Ups.

Like a regular press up, begin in the plank position. When you lower your chest to the ground, briefly lift your hands before pushing your body back up.

To finish off this quick solo exercise, you're going to do some Leg Raises.

Lie on your back with your hands slightly wedges under your glutes and proceed to raise your legs as shown below.

To complete this workout fully, you're going to do four to five rounds with a minute rest after each.

Each exercise in the round is done for 30 seconds with 10 seconds rest in between.

This is just one of the unreal home workouts we're bringing you. We've teamed up with VITHIT, the low calorie, low sugar drink packed full of vitamins, to bring you a whole heap of workouts and routines like this one.

If you're looking to a class workout you can do at home with bar, head here.

READ NEXT: This chair yoga is great for those of us who spend a lot of time at a desk