This is the ultimate six-part HIIT workout you can do at home

A HIIT workout is probably the most effective home-workout there is. What better way to push your body and mind than to blast through a snappy, high-intensity workout you can do anywhere in the house? The kitchen, the bedroom, the sitting room, the garden, you name it!

There's no equipment needed. All you need is yourself!

We're teaming up with VITHIT to bring you a series of home workouts that are as good for the mind as they are for the body.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

This time, fitness coach Jack Tuite shows us the ultimate six-part HIIT workout to do at home. It's simple, straight-forward and effective.

Here's how the workout goes.

You'll do each exercise for 20 seconds and there are four sets. After each set, rest for one minute.

First, you're going to start off with some Power Lunges.

Then, it's time to get down onto your mat for some Press Up to Shoulder Taps.

After that, you'll do 20 seconds of Front Jacks (like standard jumping jacks, but instead of your arms moving up and down, they'll move forward and back).

This is followed by some Bear Hold Taps.

Then, it's onto this simple Squat & Elbow to Knee exercise.

Finally, it's time for Skiers. Leap swiftly from side to side, touching each foot with the opposite hand as you go down (like below).

And there you have it. A quick and simple HIIT workout you can do at home that is sure to keep both the body and mind in good nick.

We've partnered with VITHIT, the low calorie, low sugar drink packed full of vitamins, to bring you this workout and loads more.

To check out the ULTIMATE five-minute pilates routine that'll kick-start your day in the right way, head here. And keep an eye out for more class HIIT workouts like this one!