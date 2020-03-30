Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This is the ultimate six-part HIIT workout you can do at home

By Brian Dillon

March 30, 2020 at 4:46pm

Sponsored

Share:

A HIIT workout is probably the most effective home-workout there is. What better way to push your body and mind than to blast through a snappy, high-intensity workout you can do anywhere in the house? The kitchen, the bedroom, the sitting room, the garden, you name it!

There's no equipment needed. All you need is yourself!

We're teaming up with VITHIT to bring you a series of home workouts that are as good for the mind as they are for the body.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

This time, fitness coach Jack Tuite shows us the ultimate six-part HIIT workout to do at home. It's simple, straight-forward and effective.

Here's how the workout goes.

You'll do each exercise for 20 seconds and there are four sets. After each set, rest for one minute.

First, you're going to start off with some Power Lunges.

Jack Tuite

Then, it's time to get down onto your mat for some Press Up to Shoulder Taps.

Jack Tuite press up to shoulder tap HIIT workout

Jack Tuite press up to shoulder tap HIIT workout

After that, you'll do 20 seconds of Front Jacks (like standard jumping jacks, but instead of your arms moving up and down, they'll move forward and back).

This is followed by some Bear Hold Taps.

HIIT workout you can do at home with Jack Tuite

Then, it's onto this simple Squat & Elbow to Knee exercise.

HIIT workout you can do at home with Jack Tuite

HIIT workout you can do at home with Jack Tuite

Finally, it's time for Skiers. Leap swiftly from side to side, touching each foot with the opposite hand as you go down (like below).

HIIT workout you can do at home with Jack Tuite

And there you have it. A quick and simple HIIT workout you can do at home that is sure to keep both the body and mind in good nick.

We've partnered with VITHIT, the low calorie, low sugar drink packed full of vitamins, to bring you this workout and loads more.

To check out the ULTIMATE five-minute pilates routine that'll kick-start your day in the right way, head here. And keep an eye out for more class HIIT workouts like this one!

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Viewers have worked out where they know Múinteoir Clíona from

Nine new kids' films coming to Netflix today so grab the popcorn

Grey's Anatomy season 16 hitting Irish TV screens tomorrow

Virtual Gavin and Stacey quiz is taking place this Friday night

You may also love

This five-minute pilates routine is the ultimate wake up call

30 movies on Disney+ the whole family will enjoy

Disney+ is now available in Ireland! Here's everything you need to know

Here's how to win a virtual dinner party experience from Camile Thai Kitchen

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy