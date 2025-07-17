Search icon

17th Jul 2025

This meatball sub with a spicy ketchup glaze is the saucy saviour you need to make for lunch

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Chef Ireland

This recipe’s secret weapon? A spicy, tangy glaze made with Chef Ketchup.

In case you haven’t got the memo yet, this summer is the summer of the sambo.

From steak and onion subs to summer chicken wraps to prawn Po’Boys, we’re having a bit of a love-in with the sandwich. Chef Ireland is with us at every step of the way to provide all the saucy goodness we deserve. The dark and bold Chef Brown Sauce and the classic Chef Ketchup are not only stalwarts for dipping – they also make a fantastic base for customising your own sauce. And, chances are, you have them in your fridge ready to go.

The next sandwich recipe we’re bringing you is a meatball sub with a spicy ketchup glaze. This satisfying sambo features deliciously juicy beef meatballs, melty cheese and a tangy glaze made with Chef Ketchup – a pantry staple.

Add this recipe to your rotation and prepare to make every sandwich this summer a 12/10.

Meatball Sub with a Spicy Ketchup Glaze

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

  • 320g minced beef (10% fat)
  • 40g breadcrumbs
  • 1 garlic clove (minced)
  • 1⁄4 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1⁄2 tsp dried parsley
  • 1⁄4 tsp fine salt
  • 1⁄4 tsp white pepper
  • 1 medium egg
  • 1 tsp Chef Ketchup
  • 1 tsp oil (for cooking the meatballs)

For the sauce:

  • 1 garlic clove (minced)
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 2sp harissa paste
  • 50g Chef Ketchup
  • 2 tbsp water

To build the subs

  • 4 6-inch sub rolls
  • 8 butterhead lettuce leaves
  • 100g roasted red pepper (cut into thin strips)
  • 4 slices of Emmental cheese
  • 2 spring onions

Method

  • Add all ingredients for the meatballs to a medium sized bowl. With a gloved hand, work everything together, then portion and roll the mixture into 12 equal size meatballs.
  • Preheat a pan on high heat and add 1 tsp oil. Add the meatballs. Carefully place the meatballs into the hot frying pan. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, turning frequently, until all sides are browned and cooked through.
  • Turn the heat down to low and add the garlic, honey, harissa paste and Chef Ketchup directly into the pan with 2 tbsp water. Mix well and once the sauce starts gently bubbling turn off the heat. The sauce should be just thick and sticky enough to coat the meatballs.
  • Toast the rolls, then build the sub by placing down butterhead lettuce, a few strips of roasted red pepper, 3 meatballs and a slice of Emmental cut into triangles. Place this under the grill on a medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes to melt the cheese, then top with sliced spring onions, close over the sub and serve.

