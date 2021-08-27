This much anticipated Dublin food and drink festival returns next weekend!

Taste of Dublin is back for another year of delicious food, live music and incredible style!

The summer might be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean we can't continue to make the most of our evenings and weekends. Now that we're getting some good weather, a weekend sitting out in the sun with pals over some good food and delicious drinks has never sounded so appealing.

If you're looking for something fun to do next week, we've got just the thing...

Celebrating fifteen years, Taste of Dublin is back in the Iveagh Gardens this month to showcase the most delicious Irish cuisine on the foodie scene. Running from Wednesday 1 September to Sunday 5 September, Taste of Dublin will celebrate delicious dishes created by some of Ireland’s top chefs such as JP McMahon, Jess Murphy, Kevin Thornton, Jordan Bailey and a huge host of others.

You can expect to sample some incredible food from some top class chefs on the day. There'll also be some amazing cocktails available from the Schweppes Cocktail Bar, and Hop House 13 will be on site with some deliciously refreshing pints too.

Plus, the Taste of Dublin Style Afternoon, in association with Dyson, will be back to find the best dressed socialite in attendance and there are some incredible prizes up for grabs for the winner.

The Style Afternoon will take place on Friday 3 September from 12pm to 4pm; the best dressed finalist will win an incredible prize packed with some much sought-after Dyson products including a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, Dyson Airwrap hair styler and a Dyson Corrale hair straightener. Sounds like a pretty incredible prize to us!

There will be good vibes and fantastic live entertainment across the entire event, with music from the likes of Springbreak, Mack Fleetwood, Qween, Luke Thomas and The Swing Cats. To keep the spirits high, this year there'll also be a comedy gig each evening to close out the event, with Adam Burke and Karl Spain set to take the stage.

Taste of Dublin promises to be an amazing weekend for any foodies out there, and you can find more information on the event here.

Tickets are on sale now from €20 on tasteofdublin.ie

Some sessions are already sold out so make sure to book fast to avoid disappointment!