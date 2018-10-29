Sponsored

This Opportunity Is Perfect For People Who Can't Sing... But Still Sing All The Time

innocent want you to harmonise the classic commute - no singing experience needed

1587835

Fancy brightening up someone's morning this November?

innocent will be shaking up the classic commute and bringing an extra bit of goodness on November 5th with the Brightside Choir and its range of tasty Super Smoothies. Delish.

The healthy drinks brand wants to unite singers to help brighten up commuters' day - this is giving us all the feels - with an amazing live performance at Connolly Station this November.

We'll let James take it from here.

Taking charge is choir extraordinaire Theodora Byrne who has clocked up some pretty amazing jobs including singing alongside James Vincent McMorrow.

With just one day to whip this novice bunch into shape, she might have her work cut out for her, good thing social influencer James Patrice will be on hand to twist the arms of any timid members.

Much like Super Smoothies, the Brightside choir is for everyone – no singing experience needed.

We all know someone who loves to sing but hasn't a note in their head... now's their chance to shine.

What are you waiting for?

Fancy joining innocent and adding some goodness to your morning? Sign up here and get ready to belt out some classics on November 5th.

Zoe McGovern

Written By

Zoe McGovern

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
This Opportunity Is Perfect For People Who Can't Sing... But Still Sing All The Time
This Opportunity Is Perfect For People Who Can't Sing... But Still Sing All The Time
Savvy Shoppers Take Note - There'll Be Discounts Galore At This Dundrum Event Next Week
Savvy Shoppers Take Note - There'll Be Discounts Galore At This Dundrum Event Next Week
Livin Dublin: Six Houses For Sale In Raheny Right Now That Are Ideal For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Six Houses For Sale In Raheny Right Now That Are Ideal For First Time Buyers
6 Southern US States You Need To Visit Immediately If You Love Meat
6 Southern US States You Need To Visit Immediately If You Love Meat
7 Luxurious Bottles Of Wine to Bring To A Glam Party
7 Luxurious Bottles Of Wine to Bring To A Glam Party
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
PICS: These Brand New Homes In a Popular Dublin Commuter Town Have Seriously Slick Interiors
PICS: These Brand New Homes In a Popular Dublin Commuter Town Have Seriously Slick Interiors
Calling All First-Time Buyers! This Q&A Event Is Not To Be Missed
Calling All First-Time Buyers! This Q&A Event Is Not To Be Missed
Livin Dublin: Four Houses On The Market In Kilmainham That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Four Houses On The Market In Kilmainham That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons Clonsilla Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons Clonsilla Is A Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Artane Is a Great Place To Live
Livin Dublin: Seven Reasons Artane Is a Great Place To Live
See All The Best Photos From The Dublin City Marathon
Dublin

See All The Best Photos From The Dublin City Marathon
11 Things You'll Recognise If You Grew Up In A Hippy Household
Feature

11 Things You'll Recognise If You Grew Up In A Hippy Household
Woman Tells Horrifying Story About "Demon" She Brought Home From Dublin Mountains
Lifestyle

Woman Tells Horrifying Story About "Demon" She Brought Home From Dublin Mountains
There's A New Haunted House Experience Happening In Dublin This Weekend
What's On

There's A New Haunted House Experience Happening In Dublin This Weekend

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Sponsored

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night
Sport

There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group