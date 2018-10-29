This Opportunity Is Perfect For People Who Can't Sing... But Still Sing All The Time

innocent want you to harmonise the classic commute - no singing experience needed

Fancy brightening up someone's morning this November?

innocent will be shaking up the classic commute and bringing an extra bit of goodness on November 5th with the Brightside Choir and its range of tasty Super Smoothies. Delish.

The healthy drinks brand wants to unite singers to help brighten up commuters' day - this is giving us all the feels - with an amazing live performance at Connolly Station this November.

We'll let James take it from here.

Taking charge is choir extraordinaire Theodora Byrne who has clocked up some pretty amazing jobs including singing alongside James Vincent McMorrow.

With just one day to whip this novice bunch into shape, she might have her work cut out for her, good thing social influencer James Patrice will be on hand to twist the arms of any timid members.

Much like Super Smoothies, the Brightside choir is for everyone – no singing experience needed.

We all know someone who loves to sing but hasn't a note in their head... now's their chance to shine.

What are you waiting for?



Fancy joining innocent and adding some goodness to your morning? Sign up here and get ready to belt out some classics on November 5th.

