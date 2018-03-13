Sponsored

This 'Planquet' Will Run For Seven Days On South William Street From Next Tuesday

The plant-based event will include dishes created by popular health blogger The Food Medic

Alpro Header

"What's a planquet?" is the question you're probably asking yourself right now. The answer: any meal that puts plants first; making veggies, fruits, whole grains, pulses, legumes, nuts and seeds the star of the show.

In other words, a plant-based banquet.

Running for seven days from Tuesday, April 24 at No. 57 South William Street, the Alpro Planquet is all about showing the people of Dublin just how good a plant-based feast can actually be.

Hugely popular author, fitness influencer and foodie Dr Hazel Wallace, AKA The Food Medic, has teamed up with Alpro for the event, creating two unique plant-based dishes for the innovative menu.

Open from 7am to 7pm daily, you'll be able to pick up breakfast, lunch and dinner at the Alpro Planquet. From 7am until 10am, you'll be able to enjoy overnight oats, muesli or granola using Alpro’s range of plant-based drinks and alternatives to yogurt. Pop in for lunch from 12pm and 2pm for crisp salads, homemade veggie burgers and nourishing curries. Finally dinner is served from 4pm until 7pm, with mushroom and tofu stroganoff served with garlic bread, yellow curry with just a hint of fennel and spicy Mexican fajitas. Visitors will also be able to try Alpro’s new duo of ice-cold coffee drinks, Alpro Caffé and its creamy, light plant-based ice-cream.

How tempting does that sound?

Louth native Dr Wallace was happy to lend her expertise to this event in order to demonstrate how anyone can incorporate more plants into their meals and embrace a diet that's more sustainable.

"I’m keen to show the world just how easy eating more plants can be, and I am thrilled to be partnering with a brand at the forefront of spreading this message.

“I am so excited to be involved in the first ever Irish Alpro Planquet and hope that by showing our guests how ultra-tasty and super simple plant-based meals can be, I can inspire them to eat more plants at home.”

Dr Hazel Wallace, The Food Medic

See why you should be adding more plants to your plate at the Alpro Planquet at No. 57 South William Street from Tuesday, April 24 until Monday, April 30, 2018. 

Header: thefoodmedic/Instagram

