This relaxing pilates routine is the ultimate mid-week reboost

Working from home has suddenly become the new norm for a lot of us. Many of us are seeking ways to adjust to these new circumstances. This relaxing pilates routine is a great reboost for the middle of the week.

Pilates can do wonders for the mind, soul and body. So instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer is showing us exactly how to do it.

First up in this relaxing pilates routine, place your hands by your side, facing them up to the ceiling. Bend the knees and inhale as you bring your hands up.

Then, exhale as you lengthen through the legs.

As you come up, lift the chest before inhaling down again. Repeat this three times, making sure to take nice deep breaths.

Standing tall, proceed to rotate your body as shown below.

Then, bring your arms up to the ceiling, bring your chin to tour chest and roll your body down.

Bring your hands onto the mat as you bend your knees.

Exhale as you rotate to one side, bringing one arm up towards the ceiling.

Inhale as you bring it down and exhale as you bring the opposite arm up.

Roll your body up to get back into standing position. Repeat these movements two more times.

To complete this relaxing pilates routine, make sure you're feet are parallel, fist distance apart. Your knees and thighs should be soft, and you should have a soft curve in your lower back. Keep your ribs hanging over your hips, roll your shoulders back and keep a nice long neck with your chin parallel to the floor.

Cross your arms over the centre of your body and notice your breath filling up the ribs when you inhale and deflate upon exhale.

Hold that position and notice how different you now feel from before you started this relaxing pilates routine.

