27th Jun 2025

This run club is doling out delicious smoothies all summer long

Sarah McKenna

Advertorial brought to you by Alpro

Just in case you needed even more inspiration to get moving this summer.

Pop on your trainers, grab your favourite pair of shorts and start limbering up, because we’ve found the running club you’ve been searching for.

Alpro has just launched Summer of Running with Happy Feet Run Club, and everyone who comes along will be gifted free delicious Alpro High Protein samples as a well-deserved pat on the back alongside a delicious Alpro smoothie at select locations.

Summer of Running is a series of run clubs taking place on 26th July, 9th August and 23rd August.

Every single Summer of Running event is completely free to join, and everyone is welcome to take part, regardless of their experience level.

The locations for the upcoming events are as follows:

  • 22nd July: Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel
  • 26th July: Herbert Park
  • 9th August: Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel
  • 23rd August: Herbert Park

After the run, all participants will be gifted delicious Alpro High Protein to support their fitness goals – packed with protein, which helps contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass

To incorporate even more plant deliciousness into your lifestyle, check out Alpro High Protein’s full range, which includes alternatives to yogurt in three delicious flavours – tropical fruit, red berries and banana cookie. Alpro High Protein’s drinks range, meanwhile, are available in two flavours – chocolate and plain soya.

Caught the running bug? Hungry for even more events? Us too. Keep your eye out for the Alpro Summer of Running events with Happy Feet Run Club on 26th July and 9th August plus festivals throughout the summer, including the Parkwest Night Run on 22nd July.



