This super simple workout is a great way to work up a sweat at home

Since we're all spending a lot more time at home, many of us are looking for ways to burn energy and get the blood pumping at home. This super simple workout is great for that.

We have once again teamed up with VITHIT to bring you a simple and accessible workout that you can try at home without any equipment.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

A workout like this is a great way to work up a sweat and clear your mind while you're at home. Fitness coach Jack Tuite is back to show us exactly how it's done.

The first part of this simple workout involves Kneel to Squat Holds.

Begin in the kneeling position, bringing one leg up at a time to get into a squat position. return to the kneeling position and repeat.

Then, it's Arm Raised Lunges.

Next is Hand Supported Crunches.

Lie on your mat with your hands by your side and proceed with crunches as shown below.

After that, it's simple High Knees.

Then, it's Mountain Climbers as shown below.

To finish off this simple workout at home, do some Jumping Jacks.

To complete the full workout, you'll do 20 seconds on each exercise and do four sets in total, with a one-minute rest after each set.

We're teaming up with VITHIT to bring you a whole load of unreal home workouts just like this one. If you're at home with the other half and looking to burn some energy and pass some time, check out this class couple's workout you can do at home with bae.

And if you're working from home, check out this quick pilates routine to do when taking a break from your desk.