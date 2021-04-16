This unique dental tech allows customers to straighten their teeth all from home

Have you always thought about teeth straightening but haven't had the costs, time or information available? Look no further!

During a pandemic that has upended all of our lives, it's important to boost one's confidence every now and again and SmileLife Impression Kit offers the perfect opportunity to do that. The best part? You don't even have to leave the house!

SmileLife's teeth straightening is safe, affordable and it can be undertaken in an average of six months, all from the comfort of your home. They have a team of expert support personnel available to guide you on your Smile Journey, meaning that whenever you decide to make the step, you won't be on your own.

It's all done with SmileLife's easy-to-use Impression Kit that will give you fantastic teeth straightening results in just six months, with prices starting at just €55 per month. Users will get a total of eight teeth straightened and it's a completely invisible treatment.

SmileLife has been making waves since it was founded in 2017 with the idea of straightening customers teeth without them ever having to step foot inside a clinic (of course, the choice to visit a clinic is always there if they want to).

So how does it work?

First, you'll head here to take the quiz to see if you qualify. If you do, you can order an impression kit to create teeth moulds at home and send it back to SmileLife's lab. Then, you'll receive a personalised treatment plan showing your end results. Once you approve, you'll receive your aligners in the post and watch your teeth straighten in an average time of six months. After you complete your treatment you can order retainers to help protect your investment. Simple!

Oh, and you'll get a free electric toothbrush when you mention Lovin Dublin during Aligner purchase. Can't argue with that!

The company has changed the lives of countless happy customers ever since, such as Gavin who says that "It was excellent. It was much much better than I expected it to be. From the first minute I walked in everything just went perfectly. Especially the scan that I did where I was shown how my teeth would look after treatment. I was quite sceptical at first because I didn’t believe it could be so easy, but as soon as I had my scan I knew that this was what I wanted. My teeth were quite bad beforehand so I said I’d give SmileLife a go and I don’t look back now, it was the best thing I ever did.”

Gaby, another happy customer who embarked on her own Smile Journey explained that "My bottom teeth were really inverted and I didn’t really notice until my boyfriend pointed them out to me one day and said, “Oh Gaby, your teeth” and so I thought to myself “Right I need to get myself some Clear Aligners” and luckily SmileLife came into the picture to help!”

Berta explains how she's "had a lot of compliments" about her new smile.

As we're still in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions, video appointments can be made with expert Dental Consultants who will tell you everything you need to know as you head off on your Smile Journey.

Couldn't be simpler! Click here to see if you qualify for SmileLife treatment and get started today.