This vegan spot in Stoneybatter serves some seriously mouth-watering stuff

We've known about this gorgeous little place for a while now but recently we got to check it out.

We wanted to see what all the fuss was about and it did not disappoint.

Check out V-Face:

It's situated in Stoneybatter and opened its doors mid-last year and people went mad for them.

"Every week gets busier and we'd had lots of great reviews. Big shout out to all our lovely customers who keep it lit!"

They welcome everyone and not just vegans as they say "leave the labels at the door and come feast on our delish grub".

They have been doing some delicious burgers but as you can see from the video, we went in to try a couple of their new additions.

Toasties, sausage rolls, and donuts. Oh yeah!

They teamed up with The Rolling Donut to launch a vegan donut range and we honestly haven't tasted anything better.

Together they've created a pink rocky road that just happens to look and taste like a dream.

The donuts are currently available in-store, on their website for click and collect, or on Deliveroo.

Let me tell you, all of them were delish but I did keep reaching back for the Rocky Road ones.

Next up we got our hands on the two toasties.

Pesto Melt with tomato, pesto, rocket, and cheese along with the Brunchie Toastie which had cheese, rocket, and sausages.

Both were really good and I was extremely impressed with how good the vegan cheese was and just how well it melted.

If I had to pick a favorite, I would say the pesto melt purely because I love how pesto works in a toastie.

Lastly, their sausage rolls come in a few different flavours.

Chipotle, onion & orange, Black pudding red apple, purple onion & rosemary, and Kimchi Dumpling.

Each just as tasty as the last. Yum.

I must make it known that I am not a vegan but I'm already dying to go back to this little gem.

One last thing to note, their flat white was exceptional!