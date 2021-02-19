Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This vegan spot in Stoneybatter serves some seriously mouth-watering stuff

By Alan Fisher

February 19, 2021 at 2:54pm

Sponsored

Share:

We've known about this gorgeous little place for a while now but recently we got to check it out.

We wanted to see what all the fuss was about and it did not disappoint.

Check out V-Face:

It's situated in Stoneybatter and opened its doors mid-last year and people went mad for them.

"Every week gets busier and we'd had lots of great reviews. Big shout out to all our lovely customers who keep it lit!"

They welcome everyone and not just vegans as they say "leave the labels at the door and come feast on our delish grub".

They have been doing some delicious burgers but as you can see from the video, we went in to try a couple of their new additions.

Toasties, sausage rolls, and donuts. Oh yeah!

They teamed up with The Rolling Donut to launch a vegan donut range and we honestly haven't tasted anything better.

Together they've created a pink rocky road that just happens to look and taste like a dream.

The donuts are currently available in-store, on their website for click and collect, or on Deliveroo.

Let me tell you, all of them were delish but I did keep reaching back for the Rocky Road ones.

Next up we got our hands on the two toasties.

Pesto Melt with tomato, pesto, rocket, and cheese along with the Brunchie Toastie which had cheese, rocket, and sausages.

Both were really good and I was extremely impressed with how good the vegan cheese was and just how well it melted.

If I had to pick a favorite, I would say the pesto melt purely because I love how pesto works in a toastie.

Lastly, their sausage rolls come in a few different flavours.

Chipotle, onion & orange, Black pudding red apple, purple onion & rosemary, and Kimchi Dumpling.

Each just as tasty as the last. Yum.

I must make it known that I am not a vegan but I'm already dying to go back to this little gem.

One last thing to note, their flat white was exceptional!

 

Sponsored By
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Dublin pub shares adorable video of regular 'fur buddy' who stops by on every walk

Dublin drivers being asked to watch out for frogs on the road

This Dublin spot's new boozy milkshake has us dreaming of summer

Medialuna Croissanterie has exciting news for customers

You may also love

WATCH: Powerful ad serves as stark reminder of the plight of homelessness in Ireland

The perfect Valentine's night to have in lockdown

QUIZ: How 2021 mortgage ready are you?

We tried Virgin TV 360 - Here are the class standout features

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.