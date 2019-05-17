This Wild Event In Dublin’s ‘Magical Embassy’ Next Week Promises To Be A Truly Unique Experience

Do you fancy spending an enchanting evening in one of Dublin’s prettiest villas next week? Silly question – everyone does.

To celebrate its finest food and F&F summer clothing range, Tesco has decided to host a Wild immersive feast in the Magical Embassy on Burlington Road. And, honestly, this sounds like it’s gonna be a party worthy of The Great Gatsby himself.

The theme for the evening is Wild adventure meets Midsummer Night’s Dream, so unbridled revelry is very much on the cards for all the lucky guests in attendance.

A veritable royal banquet will be served up by top chefs like Ciaran Sweeney and Mark Moriarty, while Nialler9, Tara Stewart, Cici Cavanagh will be on DJ duties for the night making sure this shindig doesn’t get anywhere near tame.

Stunning visual installations and striking fashion pieces will also be put in place for the event to showcase the best of the F&F summer range and help evoke an atmosphere of urban wildness.

The experience gets even better, cos guests also get to the chance to bag seriously enviable prizes on the night, including tickets to Electric Picnic and F&F vouchers.

Lads, the whole evening promises to be an actual feast for the senses.

This Venetian mansion also played host to Red Bull Free Gaff recently, so this place is no stranger to a good party.

“So how do we get tickets?!,” I hear you scream at your screens.

First of all, calm down. Second of all, for your chance to bag some sweet tix to this event, simply click HERE to visit Instagram, where you enter by: following @TescoIrl and commenting on their promo video for Wild.

That’s it!

Nialler9 has even created a bespoke Spotify playlist called WildbyNature for the event, which you can check out now to get in the mood for an evening of wild festivities.

Wild takes place from 6pm till late on Wednesday, May 22 at the Magical Embassy on Burlington Road.