Three for free: Ways to do Valentine's Day differently

While most people will be heading for a romantic candle-lit dinner on February 14 (and shamelessly showing off on Instagram), we know that’s not your vibe. You're probably looking for fun and free ways to do Valentine's Day differently.

Whether you’re happily partnered up or you’re a joyous little singleton like me, Valentine’s Day and Valentine's Weekend can be class.

But it can also be cringy, so it feels good to be free of all of the norms that come with it. This year, why not free yourself from the cliches and experience something different?

We've teamed up with 7UP Free to give you our top picks of alternative free things to do this Valentine’s Weekend, whether it’s with bae or your best pals.

Stretching from the city centre all the way out to Ashtown, Blanchardstown and beyond, you can make this walk as long or as short as you like.

There are plenty of benches, coffee shops and pubs along the way where you can stop, chill and just enjoy the moment, free of all the typical Valentine's Day cliches.

Start the walk at the Brendan Behan statue on the Drumcondra Road. It's a stunning spot.

For somewhere so central and well-known, Trinity College has its fair share of free bits and hidden gems for you to explore and discover.

You can wander into most buildings, some of which are absolutely beautiful on the inside. You should definitely discover the beauty that lies behind the doors of the Museum Building.

There's also the Douglas Hyde Gallery, an empty concrete cube which houses contemporary exhibitions. Plus, there tend to be super interesting (and free) exhibitions on in the Science Gallery.

Whether you're happily single or spending the day with your boo, it's a far cry from the cheesy candle-lit dinners. It's FAR more exciting.

The Geology Department in the Museum Building has some pretty neat things to look at, such as animal skeletons!

This by far has to be one of the most underrated cycles in the city. Hopping on your bike and going for a cycle while taking in some of the prettiest coastal views the northside has to offer? Now THAT sounds like a Valentine's Weekend with a difference.

The route takes you all the way up Clontarf Seafront, past Raheny and up to Sutton Cross where you can stop, grab a coffee and chill at the coast.

If you're still feeling full of energy, then you can continue on the route towards Howth. It's one of the most refreshing ways to do Valentine's Day differently.

Take a detour down to Dollymount Strand, get a coffee at Happy Out, perch yourself on a big rock and take in the views of Poolbeg.

There’s no reason to limit yourself when it comes to Valentine's Weekend. Try something new, do something you’ve always wanted to do and spend it how you want to spend it. Because it feels good to be free.

