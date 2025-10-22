Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

Brought to you by Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

Stuck for plans this spooky season? Terrified of being trapped inside a house full of sugar-fuelled kids over the midterm break? Halloween is already scary enough without worrying about entertaining the whole family.

Well, worry no more because Dublin’s very own Liffey Valley Shopping Centre has you sorted. Get ready for the return of Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s deadly Disco of the Dead taking place between 12pm to 4pm from Tuesday, 28th October, to Friday, 31st October.

Between buying supplies for the trick-or-treaters and sourcing last-minute costumes, Halloween can be an expensive time. The best part about the Disco of the Dead is that it’s completely free!

It’s time to dress up your little ghosts and ghouls in their scariest and silliest costumes. There will be glow-in-the-dark UV face painting to let the little ones unleash their inner monster beneath vibrant neon lights. Resident DJ, Dead Danny will be on decks to spin some spooky songs to keep the dance floor ablaze. Daily prizes will also be up for grabs for the best costume and the most devilish dance moves. The Disco of the Dead is sure to give the little ones lots to talk about when school starts back up.

Don’t despair; there’s plenty in the Centre to keep the grown-ups busy too! For anyone still looking for a last-minute costume, you can pop into Halloween HQ, the one-stop shop for all things frightfully fun this spooky season. Who says dressing up is only for kids anyway?

After all that dancing and shopping, tummies are bound to be rumbling. Liffey Valley has plenty of affordable restaurants to keep the whole family happy.

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained this spooky season. Check out liffeyvalley.ie for more details.