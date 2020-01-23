Top tips to make your house a home in 2020

There's a house, and then there's a home. And there are various things you can do to make sure you have the latter.

Owning your first house is a big deal and it's a super exciting time in anyone's life. Listen, it's a tough process getting there. Once you have it, you probably want to mark it as your own.

So, how do you make sure your house is individual to you?

Visit this massive second-hand furniture warehouse

As far as hidden gems go, this one is pretty unreal. The Age Action Showroom in Cherry Orchard is well worth a visit when looking for furniture for the new gaff.

Having opened in 2018, the 10,000 square foot warehouse is frequently updated with items including household goods, furniture, designer clothes, bags, shoes, jewellery, electronics and absolutely loads more.

Not only is it environmentally friendly, but it's also cheaper than buying brand new furniture, and you won't have the exact same thing as everyone else.

Visit Jam Art Factory

Jam Art Factory in Temple Bar is one of the best spots in the city to get some beautiful prints made by talented Irish artists.

If you head over to their website, you'll be able to browse through a huge array of artists, view all of their prints and decide which one will fit perfectly on the walls of your new place.

Other spots in the city to get some gorgeous prints for your walls include The Green Gallery, Duke Street Gallery and Irish Doorway Gallery.

Browse through these weekend markets

In Dublin, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to weekend markets. Here are just some you can head along to and pick up some quirky, handmade bits for your new place.

One of my favourites is definitely Ha'Penny flea market where you're able to find stunning retro furniture as well as contemporary crafts, bric a brac, chic jewellery, books and lots more.

There's also A Fabulous Market in The George, which takes place once a month and features some gorgeous quirky bits that'll add loads of character to your house.

Upcycle!

Honestly, what better way to leave your mark and make your house a home than decorating with things you've made with your own hands.

And it's a lot easier than you think.

For example, make a headboard out of old wood or paint over old furniture to give it a new lease of life.

But if you're too busy (that's understandable), there are actually a few upcycling companies in Dublin, such as Shabby.ie, who upcycle old furniture and even host upcycling classes.

