Want To Transform Your Teeth WITHOUT Getting Metal Braces? Here's How It's Done

We've all heard someone make a comment in the past that they regret not having gotten braces as a kid and now they're lumped with pearly whites they're just not satisfied with.

But what if we told you that you could get the benefit of braces without any of the hassle of multiple visits to the dentist or having them permanently fitted? This ain't crazy talk, folks.

Have you heard of Your Smile Direct yet?

These guys offer a dentist-prescribed, cost-effective and time-saving alternative to traditional metal braces that's delivered straight to your door.

You simply take their free 30-second online assessment and have a Home Smile Kit (€99) posted to your door (you also have the option of getting a 3D scan at their clinic in Stillorgan). After taking your impressions at home using the kit, you'll receive a personalised treatment plan (€1,499) made by a licensed and registered dentist that utilises virtually undetectable clear aligners to help you achieve the smile you've always wanted.

All your aligners will arrive directly to you, but the Your Smile Direct dentists are on hand remotely throughout your treatment.

Oh and best of all, they're also 70% cheaper than metal braces on average

So if you have trouble with gaps, crookedness, rotation or overcrowding, your treatment plan will align your teeth in an average of just 20 weeks.

Here's how to take your teeth impressions

How effective is the treatment?

Since seeing is believing, let us show you the difference that these aligners can make by using before and after pics from people who have undergone the complete treatment plan from Your Smile Direct...



Interested?

If you'd like to beautify yourself using Your Smile Direct's invisible braces from the comfort of your own home, visit their website www.yoursmiledirect.com today.

