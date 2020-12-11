"Transportation through music" - Irish hip hop artist reveals the songs that helped him escape 2020

We join Irish hip hop artist Alex Gough as he dives into his Spotify 2020 Wrapped.

If there was one thing that helped us through what was an, ehm, interesting 12 months, it was definitely music. Whether we needed to escape or we craved something that spoke to our experiences, music helped us through the bad days and gave us a boost of energy on the good days.

And with Spotify Wrapped detailing everyone's 2020 listening habits, it has somewhat reminded us of the power of music to bring people together in shared experiences, even id we are miles apart.

To celebrate, we caught up with some of Ireland's top young musical talent about their 2020 Wrapped. And this time, we delved into the listening habits of Irish hip hop artist Alex Gough.

Alex predicted that Aminé would be revealed as his top artist of 2020, but he learned that it was actually Frank Ocean.

"Every night during the first lockdown, I listened to Blonde when I went to bed. Because it was a stressful time and a very very nice album. So Frank Ocean makes a lot of sense."

His other top artists were Kenny Beats, Kendrick Lamar, Dominic Fike and Aminé.

When asked what he thinks his favourite genre was, he didn't hesitate when guessing hip hop/rap. And he was, of course, correct.

Then, it was time to find out what songs Alex Gough played most this year. His number one played track was Compensating by Amine, followed by Woodlawn by Aminé, Diet by Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats, Cyanide by Daniel Ceaser and Smash by Avishai Cohen.

What was his lockdown song? It was Self Control by Frank Ocean. "That whole album, but specifically that song, makes me miss the time I was in LA and I've never been to LA in my life. I can't go anywhere else, so transportation through music."

Then, it was time to find out how many minutes he spent listening to music and podcasts on Spotify, which was revealed to be a whopping 36,328 minutes. He explained, "I don't think I would have gotten through it like I did if it wasn't for music".

His top podcasts of the year were The Irish Music Industry Podcast, Soyboy Podcast by Sean Darcy, Simply Podlogical (Alex explains that was down to his girlfriend) and Dissect by Childish Gambino.

To check out more of Alex's 2020 Wrapped and to hear him answering fan questions, check out the video above.

If there was one tool many of us used to feel closer when we were physically isolated, it was probably music.

Think you know how Irish people enjoyed music in 2020? Head here to take our quiz!