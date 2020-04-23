Try this couple's workout home workout this weekend

Looking to do a couple's home workout? We have once again teamed up with VITHIT to bring you just that.

Fitness coach Jack Tuite and pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer are back to show us this great set of exercises you can do at home with the other half.

They show us difficult and modified versions of each exercise.

For more home workouts like this, you can check out our Home Workouts hub.

You're going to do 30 seconds on and 15 seconds off. Complete four to five sets with 45 seconds rest in between.

To kick off this couple's home workout, you're going to start with Back Extensions.

Lie on your front and repeatedly lift your arms and feet upwards as shown below.

For the modified version of this, lift one leg and one arm at a time, as shown below.

Next up in this couple's home workout, it's Bear Hold Walks.

Caoimhe demonstrates the more difficult version of this exercise below.

Jack shows us the modifies version (hold position).

To finish off, it's Side Plank Dips.

For the modified version of this exercise, rest your knees on the ground and raise one arm upwards as shown below.

This is just one of the home workouts we've teamed up with VITHIT to bring out Lovin audience.

For a fun and challenging full-body workout that you can do at home, head here. Or for an unreal pilates routine made for beginner's head here.

