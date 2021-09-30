Try this simple and healthy whitefish recipe at home

Looking for an easy, healthy recipe to try out for dinner this week? This delicious Poached Hake dish looks incredible and it only takes 30 minutes to make!

Whitefish isn't always our first choice when it comes to cooking a healthy dinner at home, but it really should be. As well as being super healthy, it's also so versatile and adaptable when it comes to adding flavouring or seasoning to your taste.

And there couldn't be a better time to start supporting the Irish whitefish industry. The sector faced a lot of challenges due to Covid-19 so, by incorporating more whitefish into your weekly dinners, you'll be doing your bit to support fishermen and producers all across the country.

That's why Bord Bia want us to continue embracing the Irish whitefish market, by cooking locally caught hake, haddock and whiting at home. To get the word out there, Bord Bia recently teamed up with presenter Aoibhín Garrihy in the video below, where she learns all about whitefish industry and why Ireland's coastline is such a plentiful fishing spot.

With that in mind, here's a delicious whitefish recipe you can make at home. It's quick and simple to prepare and this recipe serves 6, so you can tweak the ingredients to fit how ever many people you're cooking for. The below recipe uses hake as the fish serving, but you can replace that with haddock or whiting and get the same delicious results!

First, here are the ingredients you'll need...

6x150g skinless and boneless hake fillets

2 tablesp. fresh parsley leaves, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for the tomato sauce:

2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

A pinch of sugar

Grated zest of half a lemon

½ teasp. turmeric

¼-½ teasp. chilli flakes

100mls water

To serve:

Mashed potatoes and a green salad

Now that you have your ingredients in order, here's how to bring your delicious fish dish to life in three easy steps:

Step 1

To make the tomato sauce, heat a large frying pan over high heat. Add all the sauce ingredients to the pan. Stir well and bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for a couple of minutes.

Step 2

To cook the fish, season the fish with a little salt and black pepper. Then place the fillets on top of the gently simmering sauce. Cover and leave to cook for 15 minutes until the fish is cooked through. Sprinkle over the parsley.

Step 3

Serve the hake with the tomato sauce, mashed potatoes and a green salad.

