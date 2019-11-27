Two magical winter terraces have opened in Dublin

Bars and venues around the city are continuing to help us live out our festive fantasies by decking themselves out in the most Christmassy decor, and we cannot get enough.

And these two Dublin bars are no exception as they have become absolute winter wonderlands that we are dyingggg to check out.

Both The Grayson on St Stephen's Green and Isabelle's on Dublin's South Anne Street have launched the ultimate Christmas terraces in partnership with Roe & Co Irish Whiskey.

With the two bars being just a couple of minutes walk away from Grafton Street, they both make for a purely magical way to finish off your Christmas day out with your pals.

Each terrace has its own unique look and feel and will be serving decadent festive cocktails and hot drinks that have been specially created for the wonderfully festive spaces (as if there wasn't enough reason to visit already).

First up, here's a preview of what to expect at The Chalet at Isabelle's.

The transformed outdoor seating area of the restaurant has many festive features such as fresh-cut logs, olive trees, wreaths, twinkling lights, frosted winter flowers and berries, fresh eucalyptus and the glowing light of floor lanterns, all wrapped up in this warm and cosy après ski inspired terrace. In other words, it's pure magic.

The terrace also sees the arrival of a selection of winter warmers and Christmas cocktails to help you get into the spirit of the season, including the Roe & Co. Irish Coffee and the Chinook, a delicious combination of Roe & Co. Irish Whiskey, Belsazar red, spiced stout syrup and lemon.

And that's not all. There will also be a Tanqueray no TEN Gin Toddy, tasty Zacapa rum-infused Hot Chocolate and loads more, all starting from €10.

Walk-ins are welcome every day of the week. Or, if you want to book a spot you can email [email protected]

And the Secret Garden at The Grayson is another winter wonderland just waiting to be discovered this Christmas.

Expect everything from antique copper table lanterns, ice blue pinecones, twinkling greenery and berry brass rings. Once you walk through the glass atrium to the terrace, you're immediately dropped into the festive fantasy you have probably been dreaming of.

And while you take all of that in, you can sip away on some fabulous festive cocktails such as the Winter ROEmeo - a delicious combination of Roe & Co (do you see what they did there?), Aperol, grapefruit bitters, lemon and soda.

There's also the Ketel One Hazelnut Espresso Martini, a special Baileys Spiced Latte or a warming hot chocolate made with the finest Italian chocolate.

Cocktails in the Secret Garden Terrace at The Grayson start at €9. Plus, there is also a selection of afternoon bites to nibble away on while you live your winter fantasy.

The Secret Garden at The Grayson will be available for walk-ins and bookings from Saturday to Tuesday each week. If you have a larger group, you can email [email protected] to book your place.

With both venues being so central, there really isn't any excuse to miss out on all of the winter goodness they have to offer.

Unless you're the Grinch, these terraces are sure to give you and your mates your fill of fabulous festive fun when you meet up this winter.