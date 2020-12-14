Two mouth-watering Christmas recipes to shake things up using your leftovers

Fancy adding a Splash Of Magic to your culinary Christmas festivities this year? These two mouth-watering Christmas recipes are sure to do the trick.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. When it comes to eating, that is more than true. Although we adore the classics, who's to say we can't switch things up every now and again?

That's why we've teamed up with Avonmore to bring you guys two alternative savoury dishes to try this year. Avonmore's Christmas Cream range consists of Freshly Whipped Brandy Cream, Baileys Whipped Cream and Caramel Whipped Cream, so there's something to have the whole family satisfied this festive season.

Lovin Dublin's very own Alan Fisher and Lynda Keogh took each other on in a series of cooking challenges and the results were delicious

First up, it's Creamy Christmas Ham & Turkey Vol Au Vents

For this recipe, you will need these ingredients:

229mls of Avonmore Double Cream

70g of Avonmore Salted Butter

1/2 onion or 1 small onion diced

170g of cooked ham

170g of cooked turkey

(or whatever is left over!)

300g of sliced mushrooms

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

4 frozen vol au vents

Salt & Pepper

Parsley / Tarragon for garnishing

And here is the method you'll follow:

Step 1: place Avonmore Double Cream, nutmeg, salt and pepper into a small saucepan or a pot. Bring to the boil and then let simmer for 8 minutes stirring regularly.

Step 2: Put Vol au Vent casings in the oven (follow instructions ~15 mins on 180 fan).

Step 3: Melt butter in another pan. When melted add onions and fry off on medium heat.

Step 4: When onions are soft, add sliced mushrooms and continue to stir until the mushrooms are covered in the butter sauce.

Step 5: Once onions are soft and mushrooms have been covered - add in your turkey and ham leftovers and continue to stir and coat in butter sauce.

Step 6: When onions and mushrooms are at your preferred consistency - add cream sauce to your pan.

Step 7: Stir and ensure mushrooms and meat mixture is coated with the cream sauce.

Step 8: Serve in your vol au vent and garnish.

Next up, it's the Christmas Burrito

Yes, you read that right: a Christmas burrito! A combination we didn't know we needed.

Here are the ingredients you'll need:

Leftover turkey & stuffing

Avonmore Butter - 60g

Avonmore Sour Cream - 30 ml

2-3 potatoes depending on preferred amount of filling

carrot x 2

parsnip x 2

gravy

wraps

And here is the method to follow:

Step 1: Peel and chop the potatoes and then boil them for ten minutes.

Step 2: Chop the carrots and parsnips.

Step 3: Place a baking dish in a preheated oven with your butter so it melts.

Step 4: Pop your potatoes and veg into the dish and cook for 30 mins.

Step 5: Take one wrap and place as much turkey and stuffing as you want in.

Step 6: Take the cooked potatoes and veg and place on top.

Step 7: Make thick gravy and pour on top.

Step 8: Top with Avonmore Sour Cream and roll the burrito up

Now that you have all of that ready to go, you can see how Alan and Lynda got on with these mouth-watering Christmas recipes in the below clip...

Which one of these are you going to try? Sure, you may as well try both. What better way to put those wonderful Christmas dinner leftovers to good use than trying a new recipe and having a bit of fun in the kitchen?

Avonmore’s Festive Cream Range is the perfect way to Add a Splash of Magic this Christmas, and is available in stores now. For more mouth-watering Christmas desserts, why not check out www.cookwithavonmore.ie We'll be back soon with another recipe challenge.