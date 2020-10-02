Vhi has launched the Virtual Women's Mini Marathon with a wonderful statue outside the Mansion House

The 2020 Vhi Virtual Women's Mini Marathon has officially kicked off! Taking place from October 1 until October 10, this year's edition of the beloved event is taking place virtually all around the country, allowing participants to complete 10km in 10 days, however they want. Over 20,000 women are set to take part and raise money for amazing causes in cities, towns and villages all across the country.

And to launch the event, Vhi and the Women's Mini Marathon have commissioned a statue for outside the Mansion House.

The statue of the female runner is called 'Cara', meaning 'friend' in Irish, and will be on display outside the Mansion House for the duration of the event until October 10.

Cara is made from more than 200 pieces of sustainably sourced wood and was commissioned by Vhi and the Women’s Mini Marathon to represent all the women taking part in the event. Even though participants aren't able to gather in the traditional sense, she is a symbol of the power and strength within all the women taking part in this testing time.

Head of Corporate Communications in Vhi Brighid Smyth said, "We are delighted to launch the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon today. To mark the occasion, we are unveiling a specially designed statue which represents the women all over the country whose training and fundraising efforts will culminate over the coming ten days.

"This is an extremely important event as it allows participants an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for worthy causes nationwide as well as staying active and Vhi is very proud to be a part of this. We wish all of the women taking part the very best of luck with the '10km their way'!"

Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin said:

“The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is one of the biggest events to take place every year in Dublin, as well as being one of the largest all-female participation events of its kind in the world. The streets of Dublin are synonymous with this event, so we are delighted to house ‘Cara’ at the Mansion House for the duration of the event.

"While we can’t be together for the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon this year, Cara is symbolic of every woman all over the country taking part over the next ten days. I hope all of the participants enjoy taking part, and that they know their fundraising is greatly appreciated by all of the causes that benefit from a special event like this”.

Meanwhile, Demi Isaac Oviawe, who is a Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon Ambassador, said:

“I am delighted that Vhi and the Women’s Mini Marathon have been able to organise this special Virtual race.

"With all of the disruption this year, it has been fantastic to have the training and fundraising for this event to keep me going! I plan to run 1km each day, you’ll be able to follow along with me on my social media channels. I am running on behalf of the Irish Cancer Society and I can’t wait to get going!”.

The 2020 Vhi Women's Mini Marathon will be providing participants with downloadable race numbers that they can print at home and personalise with your name, the charity you're racing for or a message to say why you're taking part. When you sign up, you will also receive an event t-shirt and medal to make sure you enjoy that special 'race day' feel you know and love.

You can then share it to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by using the hashtag #VhiWMM and tagging @VhiWMM. Or you can even send them your pictures and videos directly, detailing your progress in the 10km!

And there is still time to sign up! So what are you waiting for?

Whether you want to run the 10km all at once, complete two 5km walks or do 1km per day, there are so many reasons to sign up and get involved.

Head here to do just that.