By Brian Dillon

August 19, 2021 at 3:03pm

Sponsored

Want to enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of a complimentary pint of Peroni draught?

If there is one thing we have missed over the past year, it's sharing special moments and laughs with our closest mates and loved ones over a pint in your favourite bar or restaurant. I think we can all safely say that never again will we take the little things for granted, the beers we share with one another to celebrate life’s moments - an engagement, a new job, a meal with a loved one or spending time together with friends catching up. That's why Peroni Nastro Azzurro wants to help us reunite and the beer you guys wanted to have together, well, it's time to have it and it’s on them.

 

Peroni is partnering with anyExcuse to launch the Live Every Moment campaign and offer beer lovers the chance to enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of a complimentary pint of Peroni draught, and help show its support to bars and restaurants across the country. A pint of refreshing Italian super premium beer? How do I sign up?

Keep an eye on Instagram @PeroniIreland, online ads or watch out for Peroni’s Live Every Moment beermats in your favourite bars and restaurants for details on how to register. Simply fill out the short online form, claim your digital voucher while numbers allow, present it to the barman in participating venues, and enjoy your complimentary pint of Peroni draught.

As well as this, we have a pretty attractive prize giveaway for you guys. We are giving four very lucky Lovin Dublin readers a gorgeous lunch for three people in a stunning venue, with the choice of four cities! I told you it was attractive.

If you're in Dublin, we're giving you the chance to win this stun lunch in Café En Seine. Meanwhile, it will be The Dean if you're in Cork, the Residence Hotel/1520 Bar if you're in Galway and The Boneyard if you're in Belfast.

Want to enter? Simply fill in your details using the form below.

Please drink responsibly. Strictly over 18s.

 


Sponsored By
Peroni is offering consumers the opportunity to redeem 1 of 10,000 free pints in selected on trade venues, which can be redeemed via the AnyExcuse voucher, using a QR code on a beer mat, with a simple ‘click and claim’ your drink user experience.
