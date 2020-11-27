Want to gift someone with loads of chocolatey goodness this Christmas? We can help

Do you fancy secretly gifting someone you love with loads of chocolatey goodness this Christmas?

This is Secret Santa with a delicious twist!

It's time to spread holiday cheer in the tastiest way possible. It's time to show our loved ones how much they mean to us. One sure way to do just that is a sweet gesture like this one.

Cadbury are back with their Secret Santa campaign, which means you are getting the chance to make a special someone in your life very happy. I don't know about you, but I think that warm Christmas feeling is starting to set in.

Choose a special someone and we might just treat them to a Cadbury surprise.

Do you know someone who deserves to be treated to some chocolatey goodness this festive season? Perhaps you have the best Mam in the world. Maybe your sibling is extra deserving this year. You might even just want to show your postman how much you appreciate them. Whoever you want to treat this Christmas, we want to hear from you.

Using the form below, we want you to tell us who your special person is and why they deserve this gorgeous treat from Cadbury this Christmas. We might just choose your story and treat that special someone to this wonderfully sweet gift this Christmas. Go on, fill in the form below and start spreading the love and joy that we need this festive season. After everything 2020 has thrown our way, we could all really use some of that.

The full range of Cadbury Secret Santa products is available in stores right across Ireland now, so make sure to keep an eye out.

To find out more about Cadbury Secret Santa and to send chocolate to someone you love this Christmas, head here.