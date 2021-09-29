Want to switch your mortgage to save cash? This handy online Money Tool will help you find the best deal

Looking for new ways to save money? Maybe you're wondering if you can get a better deal on your mortgage, but aren't sure if it's worth the hassle of switching providers? We've got just the thing...

When it comes to finding the best deal out there, anything that can make the process that bit simpler is worth doing. Whether it's everyday expenses, subscription services or monthly utilities, it can be hard to scope out everything on the market or find the best deal for you.

The same can be said for mortgages. With so many different providers out there all offering different rates and terms, it's no easy task finding the one that gives you the best value for money. Plus, switching mortgage providers is not always a straight-forward process, and you want to be sure it's worth it before you start.

That's where the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) comes in. The CCPC mortgage comparison Money Tool can help switchers and movers to compare mortgages, and see if they can save money. It is a free, easy-to-use online tool that lets you compare the total cost of your mortgage, including the cost of credit and monthly repayments, with other available options.

Then, it chooses the right option for you - be that switching providers, rates or staying on the mortgage you currently have. The mortgage comparison Money Tool is completely independent and updated regularly, so you can also be sure that the information is accurate and helpful.

Sadly, not many people switch their mortgage in Ireland. Research conducted earlier this year by Ipsos on behalf of the CCPC showed that around 27% of mortgage holders could benefit from switching mortgages. You may not even need to switch providers if you use the mortgage Money Tool and find that you can get a better rate with your current provider, so it's definitely worth looking into if you want to save some money.

Interested? You can try out the CCPC mortgage comparison Money Tool or find out more information about switching your mortgage here.