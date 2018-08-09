Sponsored

Feel You're Ready To Make The Move Into Management? This MBA Is The Course For You

Take that first step...

Shutterstock 159924449

"I'm just too busy."

"I can't afford it at the moment."

"I've been away from college for too long. I wouldn't fit in."

These are just some of the reasons why people might feel a bit daunted by heading back to the classroom and the feelings are all perfectly natural. However, once students complete a Master of Business Administration (MBA) they realise how overcoming these fears is just the first step in their development into the management phase of their career.

One thing that makes the part-time MBA at National College of Ireland stand out is that those running the course recognise these fears and make steps to allay them. So let's start with the first one, shall we?

Screen Shot 2018 08 03 At 11 22 23

"I'm just too busy"

Doing an MBA doesn't mean that you have to take time off work or commit all of your annual leave to study.

The part-time course at NCI is taught in the evenings over two years meaning that students can work full-time while undertaking their studies. Additionally, you'll find that in the business world, most employers encourage further education and will offer an allowance of study days.

Shutterstock 461317327

"I can't afford it at the moment"

Sure, the financial aspect of gaining an MBA can be a challenge but NCI has provisions in place to ease some of the burden.

At a total of €12,750 (€6,375 per annum), a direct debit schedule can be arranged so that students make a one-off payment of €1,275 at the beginning of each year. The remainder is then made up by monthly instalments of €510.

An MBA is an investment which consistently pays off in terms of the salary level offered to graduates.

Shutterstock 1062070967

"I've been away from college for too long. I wouldn't fit in"

Quite the opposite, in fact. The MBA at NCI requires you to be out of school for at least three years before starting the course. So everyone is in the same boat!

Experience in the workplace is seen as an essential requirement for acceptance to an MBA and the age range on the NCI course is 27 to 53. People just like you who work hard, work smart and know that an MBA will help them realise their ambitions.

Shutterstock 518378266

The MBA at NCI is a course that doesn't have to be overly time-consuming or financially difficult and will allow you to share a classroom with like-minded people.

Most importantly, it will provide you with knowledge and skills which will allow you to progress your own management career, encourage you to start your own business and develop a creative, innovative and entrepreneurial perspective.

An exciting learning opportunity that will expose students to core disciplines of enterprise, leadership, people management, strategy and a whole lot more, the MBA is the perfect opportunity to alter your career trajectory for the better.

If you've been thinking about undertaking an MBA and feel that now is the right time, a Taste of an MBA event will take place at NCI on Wednesday August 15. Those who are interested can register here.

When it's all finished, you'll be glad you took that first step!

