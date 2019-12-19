WATCH: Gavin James played an intimate Dublin gig to launch new Huawei FreeBuds 3

To celebrate the launch of the all-new Huawei FreeBuds 3, new wireless noise-cancelling headphones, we were treated to an intimate unplugged evening with Gavin James. And lads, it was a thing of beauty.

The festive acoustic gig took place in an exclusive Dublin location, where guests witnessed James, who has achieved massive success over the past couple of years, play an intimate set of some of his most popular songs as well as some new material. He finishing off with the most epic Christmas classic, Fairytale Of New York.

Not only did guests get to enjoy a stunning set from the superbly talented Gavin James, but they also got to try out the brand new Huawei FreeBuds 3.

We headed along ourselves to try them out, and we were seriously impressed.

The wireless earphones are as easy on the eye as they are on the ear. With fab noise cancellation, they allow you to fully immerse yourself in what you're listening to. Whether you're having a moment with Beyoncé or Britney, or you're more into some alternative or indie tunes, you'll be able to experience music in a more immersive way than ever.

The earbuds are engineered to follow the curve of your inner ear, so they rest on your ear softly all while transmitting sound deeply.

If you're like me, you cannot survive your morning commute without your earphones. So as you can imagine, the launch of the Huawei FreeBuds 3 is some pretty exciting news.

Totally cancelling out noise, you'll be able to transport yourself to your own little world during your journey.

And if your commute is particularly long, there's no need to fret. As the brand new earbuds have an impressive 4 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

Plus, the high precision drivers and bass technology give you a punchier, louder beat.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 start at €179 and are available in both white (Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, Eir) and black (Carphone Warehouse, Three).