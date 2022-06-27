WATCH: How to make James Kavanagh's quick and delicious Philadelphia BLT lunch

Looking for a tasty and nutritious lunch, that doesn't take too much time to prepare? James Kavanagh has got you covered...

Half-way through a busy day, when hunger starts to strike, a quick and filling lunch can do wonders for your energy throughout the afternoon.

But when you're busy on the go or want to make the most of your lunch break, the less time you have to spend in the kitchen prepping something to eat, the better.

With that in mind, James Kavanagh is sharing his favourite go to lunch - a tasty Philadelphia BLT. Made with crispy bacon, Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs and some fresh veg, it's quick and simple to put together and is sure to satisfy those midday hunger pangs.

When you're looking for a creative but simple lunch, Philadelphia is the perfect solution. It can easily be included and enjoyed in any of your favourite lunchtime recipes, following four quick and easy steps - Layer, bite, mmm, devour.

You can watch along with James' recipe in the video below but, first things first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

Ingredients:

Three strips of bacon

Two slices of bread

Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs

Fresh lettuce

Vine tomatoes

Freshly cracked pepper

Now that you've got your ingredients in order, you're just 4 easy steps away from enjoying your delicious BLT...

Step 1:

Fry your bacon in a non-stick pan on a medium heat, until golden and crispy.

Step 2:

Spread your bread evenly with a thick layer of Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs.

Step 3:

Place the lettuce, slices of vine tomato and freshly cracked pepper on top, followed by the crispy bacon.

Step 4:

Slice in half, and enjoy!

Watch along as James brings this delicious dish to life in the clip below...