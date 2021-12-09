WATCH: How to make James Kavanagh's simple and delicious Philadelphia canapé recipes

By Lovin' Media

December 9, 2021 at 10:03am

Sponsored

Want to impress your guests this Christmas? We recently challenged James Kavanagh to try out these delicious canapé recipes and they're ideal for your next festive get-together.

With Christmas just a few short weeks away, it might be time to start planning your festive menu.

And if you need a little food inspo ahead of the Christmas celebrations, we've got just the thing...

We recently challenged James Kavanagh to put together these three delicious Christmas canapé recipes:

  • Garlic, Herb and Cream Cheese Canapés
  • Smoked Salmon Canapés
  • Raspberry and Cheese Canapés

Each of these canapés includes Philadelphia Cream Cheese, a smooth and creamy filling that will add some extra flavour to so many of your favourite dishes. Whether it's delicious party nibbles or decadent desserts, Philadelphia Cream Cheese is perfect for cooking and baking loads of different dishes this Christmas.

You can follow along with James' recipe in the video below.

But first, here are all the ingredients you'll need to recreate these delicious canapés at home, plus some easy step-by-step instructions.

Garlic, Herb and Cream Cheese Canapés

  • 1 French baguette
  • 2 Tbsp Melted butter for toasting the bread
  • 8 oz Philadelphia Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese
  • 1/4 cup of chopped dill, finely chopped (plus more to garnish)
  • 2 green onion stalks, finely chopped; you can garnish with onion too
  • 1 clove garlic, pressed
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 lemon (to keep avocado from browning)
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Smoke Salmon Canapés

Step 1

Slice the baguette and grill for five minutes until gold.

Step 2

Slice the avocado and add a bit of lemon juice on top. Chop the dill.

Step 3

Spread Philadelphia Cream Cheese evenly across each canapé. Top with avocado, dill and sprinkle with black pepper.

Smoked Salmon Canapés

  • 1 packet of rye crisp breads
  • 2 tbsp of Philadelphia Original cream cheese
  • 2 large unwaxed lemons (juice and zest of 1.5)
  • 1 large bunch of dill, part chopped finely, part sprigs reserved
  • freshly milled black pepper to season
  • 200 g smoked salmon

Step 1

Mix the Philadelphia Original cream cheese, chopped dill, lemon juice, zest together.

Step 2

Scoop the filling on to the crisp bread. Cut the salmon into ribbons, and then crown each canapé.

Step 3

Top with dill, garnish with black pepper and enjoy!

Raspberry and Cheese Canapés

  • 1 French baguette
  • 8 tbsp Philadelphia cream cheese
  • 8 tbsp raspberry jam or preserve
  • 1 cup of fresh Driscoll's raspberries

Step 1

Slice and toast baguette until gold. Let it cool down for about a half an hour.

Step 2

Spread Philadelphia Cream Cheese evenly onto each slice.

Step 3

Add a layer of raspberry jam, decorate with fresh raspberries and enjoy!

