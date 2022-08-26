WATCH: How to make this tasty vegan berry smoothie, using all plant-based ingredients

Prep a delicious vegan smoothie in 3 easy steps, using this brand-new range of plant-based ingredients.

Looking to eat more vegan meals? With the right plant-based products in your fridge, it might not be as difficult as you'd have thought.

Finding some tasty alternatives for the likes of milk, cheese and butter is key when it comes to adopting a plant-based diet, whether you're hoping to go full-time vegan or simply looking to cut down on your dairy consumption.

That's why Dairygold has just launched a tasty new range of plant-based essentials, providing a delicious alternative for anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based ingredients into their diet.

The Dairygold Plant Based range does it like dairy, consisting of four deliciously creamy products - Plant Based Spread, Plant Based Grated, Plant Based Slices and a Plant Based M’LK drink. These can be cooked, heated, melted or enjoyed as they are, making it the perfect range of plant-based essentials to reach for when you're cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

These new products are entirely vegan, dairy-free, gluten free and lactose free, so they're suitable suitable for vegans, flexitarians or anyone who's simply looking to eat more plant-based dishes and ingredients.

With that in mind, we recently put Dairygold's new range to the test, creating a tasty and refreshing vegan smoothie using the Plant Based M'LK drink. You can follow along with Cassie's recipe video below but first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

Ingredients

Dairygold Plant Based M'LK

1 cup frozen berries. We used strawberries, blackberries, cherries and blueberries but you can pick your own!

1 Banana

A cup of ice

Now that you've got your ingredients in order, you're only a few short steps away from enjoying your refreshing berry smoothie...

Step 1: Add a cup of berries and a full banana into a blender cup.

Step 2: Add 4-5 cubes of ice, followed by your Dairygold Plant Based M'LK.

Step 3: Blend until the mixture reaches your desired consistency. Pour into a glass, serve and enjoy!

Watch along as Cassie preps this tasty vegan smoothie recipe in the clip below...

Find the full Dairygold Plant Based range in stores nationwide.