WATCH: Inside Café en Seine's unique sensory dining experience

Earlier this month, a very special sensory supper took place at Café en Seine, with a couple of famous faces in attendance...

A delicious meal is always a treat for the senses, but a recent Dublin event took the experience to a whole new level.

To celebrate the launch of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, House of Peroni held the ultimate sensory supper at Café en Seine, creating a dining experience like no other.

Greg O'Shea and Holly Carpenter were among the lucky guests treated to a mouth-watering 5-course menu, with each course specially created to target one of the five senses - touch, taste, sight and smell.

This menu, combined with a specially curated playlist by founder of Neurolinks Dr. Shane Cassidy, was designed to maximise the taste experience by heightening each of the senses, with some dishes even being served blindfolded.

Check it out in the clip below...

All of this was to celebrate the launch of Peroni 0.0%, a delicious new alcohol-free brew that pairs perfectly with a tasty meal.

One of the world's best bartenders, Cal Byrne, created the perfect drinks selection to accompany the meal, all inspired by the crisp aromatic flavours in the Peroni drinks range including Peroni 0.0%, Peroni Nastro Azzuro and Peroni Cocktails.

The Peroni Natro Azzuro brewing team have used innovative technology to create Peroni 0.0%. The delicious new brew has the same premium taste as their other beers, just without the alcohol. So, if you're on the look out for a new 0.0% brew to enjoy with a tasty meal, it's sure to go down a treat.

Please drink responsibly.