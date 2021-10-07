WATCH: Jess Redden puts her cooking skills to the test with this delicious Philadelphia Chicken recipe

We recently challenged influencer Jess Redden to create this delicious Philadelphia Chicken recipe, and it looks incredible.

Want to try something new for dinner? We've got a mouth-watering new recipe for you to try out...

This delicious savoury dish is brought to life with smooth and creamy Philadelphia Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese, as well as a selection of fresh veggies and tasty seasoning. Plus, it's a great recipe for reducing the amount of food you waste as you can use the heel slices from a loaf of bread to make the breadcrumbs.

You can follow along with Jess' cooking in the video below, but first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

2 Chicken Breasts boneless, skinless

Olive oil

Salt & Freshly ground Black pepper

Philadelphia Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese (1 Tablespoon per chicken breast)

Cherry Tomatoes

Spinach

The end slices of bread to make breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan or any cheese

2 Slices Bacon cut into small pieces Now that you've got your ingredients in order, here's what you need to do... Step 1 Pre-heat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas 6. Cut open the chicken breasts and lay them flat.

Step 2

Drizzle the chicken with olive oil and season well. Add the tablespoon of Philadelphia Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese down the centre, then fold over and place in an oven proof dish, fold side down.

Step 3

Scatter the spinich and cherry tomatoes around the chicken and drizzle in olive oil.

Step 4

Mix the breadcrumbs with the parmesan and salt & pepper. Sprinkle this over the chicken breasts, pressing the breadcrumbs down. Then, scatter the bacon pieces over the dish.

Step 5