WATCH: Join our Lovin pals in the Discover You Challenge and you could WIN €500

We've teamed up with Vodafone X to give you the chance to WIN an amazing cash prize...

Is there a new skill you've been eager to master? Maybe there's a secret passion you've always wanted to explore?

When it comes to kickstarting a new hobby, it can be hard to fund all the classes and equipment you might need, especially when you're new to something.

But if you want to learn a new skill for FREE, we've got just the thing...

Vodafone X customers have access to the Discover You platform, a handy online portal with LOADS of free courses across a huge range of skills including music, photography, tech, art and so much more. Plus, they're giving you a chance to win €500 to fuel your new ambition.

Discover You also allows you to rent spaces such as recording studios and photography dark rooms, to help you master your new passion.

Over the last two weeks, our Lovin pals Rachel and Callyann took the Vodafone X challenge to learn a new skill. Using the Discover You platform's online courses and free rental spaces, they've spent the last few weeks learning something new, and you can check out the video below to see how they got on.

Rachel took on the challenge of mastering photography and says she found the courses on Discover You really easy to follow:

"I was really scared the information was going to be very technical, very hard to understand, but it wasn't at all.

"I really surprised myself to be honest, I didn't think I'd be able to stick to it."

Callyann picked up a guitar for the first time as part of this challenge, and found the courses on Discover You super helpful: "I am so happy I took the leap and just did it. It's such a good platform to learn a new skill."

If you've been inspired by Rachel and Callyann's journey and you have a new passion or skill you're eager to master, we've got just the competition for you...

Vodafone X are giving away €500 to kickstart your new hobby.

You can spend the cash prize on anything you'll need to fuel your new passion, whether it's a brand new camera to fuel your photography ambitions or even flights for a trip to photograph the Northern Lights!

