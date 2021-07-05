WATCH: One lucky Irish TV lover won a stellar home entertainment makeover

A little while ago, you may have heard us shouting about the unbelievable Virgin TV 360 home entertainment makeover giveaway. With an overwhelming amount of entries, there is finally a lucky winner.

Brought to life by esteemed interior designer Jo Linehan, the winner of the Virgin TV 360 home entertainment makeover, Helen, was treated to a brand new living room complete with the 'Beast Bundle' which includes Virgin TV 360 and 1Gig of broadband.

Overall, the prize is worth up to €15,000 and included a Samsung 55' TU7100 Crystal UHD 4K HDR TV, a Google Nest, smart plugs, designer chairs and cabinets, a large fig tree and lots of art, cushions, rugs, glasses and mirrors and of course a full repaint job. Want to see exactly how it turned out? Check out the video below!

Explaining how buzzed she was to win this incredible giveaway, Helen said, "I entered the competition as I’d just bought a new house and I had wanted to make the living room a comfortable and entertaining space. I knew I had to get the essentials done in the house first so I had put that on the back burner.

"It was surreal, to be honest. I had never won a competition before and to win something that would mean so much to me was unbelievable!

"I’m looking forward to watching everything on my new Virgin TV 360 box, from Wimbledon to movie nights! There are too many nice things in the room to mention only one. I particularly love the brown leather armchair and having a coffee table is a bonus too! The way all the different pieces were styled together really took my breath away!"

How we watch TV has become so important over the past year and a bit. From the Tiger King binging days (remember that?) to the upcoming series of Love Island, TV has become a highlight of our day given how much the world has changed. Virgin TV 360 takes your TV viewing experience to the next level with features such as voice control and personalized profiles, so everyone in the house has a unique TV experience based on what they like.

