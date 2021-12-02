WATCH: Rising Dublin rapper Malaki takes us through his Spotify Wrapped

By Lovin' Media

December 2, 2021 at 11:53am

Sponsored

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is LIVE and we're more than a little excited to look back on an incredible 12 months for music, podcasts, ambient relaxation techniques – you name it. 

And to celebrate, we sat down with the charismatic wordsmith that is Malaki, to talk through his Wrapped results...

It's the beginning of December, so you know what that means...

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here!

That's right, it's the most wonderful time of year when you receive a detailed breakdown of your listening habits over the past year, with everything from your 100 most-played songs, to your favourite new podcast discoveries, to your most listened-to artists, and a whole lot more in the mix.

Plus, it's a great chance to compare notes with your mates, and see how your pals' music tastes match up to your own Wrapped results.

To get ourselves in the mood, we sat down with rising Dublin artist Malaki – surely you're one of the millions of streams on his incredible 'Fair Play' song by now – to go through his Wrapped in forensic detail.

As you'll see in the below video, the rapper was typically candid and spirited, if maybe not hugely shocked when it came to the likes of his most-frequented style of music, for example...

"My most-listened to genre on Spotify Wrapped was hip-hop; there's no surprise there!," he smiles.

"To me, hip-hop as a genre is where I started my musical journey. When I was younger, my brother showed me A Tribe Called Quest's 'Electric Relaxation' and from there I was just hooked."

Malaki's top three songs on Wrapped, meanwhile?

"James Vincent McMorrow – 'Cavalier', Loyle Carner – 'Mrs C' and MF DOOM – 'Doomsday'."

As for some new insights via the most sonically pleasing annual data breakdown in the game, Malaki came to realise that many of his musical touchstones start at home.

"My 2021 playlist told me that I'm really into Irish artists, and I think everyone should be," he says.

Get the lowdown below...

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is available now for all Spotify users.

To access yours, just click here

